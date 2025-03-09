Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

The Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of eight NBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Pistons (35-29) are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Trail Blazers (28-36) are the no. 12 team in the Western Conference.

The Pistons vs. Blazers head-to-head record favors Portland, who have won 71 times in 128 regular season games. Detroit, meanwhile, has won 57 victories.

Sunday's game will be the second and final matchup between the two ball clubs this season. On Jan. 6, the Pistons defeated the Blazers 118-115.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

The matchup will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET inside Moda Center. The game will be broadcast live on KATU, KUNP, and FDSDET. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Pistons (-130) vs Trail Blazers (+110)

Spread: Pistons (-2.5) vs Trail Blazers (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Pistons -110 (o231.5) vs Trail Blazers -110 (u231.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview

Heading into Sunday's game, the Pistons are coming off back-to-back losses. On Saturday, they lost to the Golden State Warriors 115-110. Cade Cunningham had 31 points, four rebounds, and five assists in this game.

Similarly, the Trail Blazers have lost two consecutive games. On Friday, they were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-89. Scoot Henderson came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers betting props

Cade Cunningham's point total is 27.5, above his season average of 25.5 points per game. In the loss against the Warriors, the All-Star guard was the only Detroit starter to be a plus (+4, to be exact) on the plus/minus column.

Anfernee Simons' point total is set at 20.5, which is above his season average of 19.1 points a night. In Portland's game against OKC, Simons had just 14 points on a 5-for-16 shooting clip.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Pistons are favored to win this road game against the Blazers, who have ruled out Deandre Ayton due to a calf injury and deemed four other players day-to-day.

