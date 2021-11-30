Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - November 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will make the trip to the Moda Center for an exciting NBA regular-season game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The Pistons come into the game after a close loss to the LA Lakers on Sunday. With a lot of controversy behind the game involving LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart, this encounter was expected to be a thriller. The Purple and Gold hung on in the end and pulled out an impressive win. Detroit will now focus on their next game, which is on Tuesday.

Their opponents are the Portland Trail Blazers, who have also come into the encounter after a defeat. A poor defensive performance from the Blazers sent them to a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz. It was their eleventh of the season. They will be hoping to get back to their winning ways by putting in a special performance against the Pistons.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 30, 11:00 PM ET [Wednesday, December 1, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers

The Detroit Pistons have not had the greatest of campaigns so far. They are placed fourteenth in the Eastern Conference with a 4-16 record. Youngsters like Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart have been doing some good work for the team, however, winning has not been easy for them. The team performed exceptionally well against the Lakers, but a lack of firepower led to their loss. Facing the Trail Blazers is not going to be easy for them. They need to give their best and try to push for a win in this road game.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has become one of the best players for the Pistons over the years. His size and ability to score make him an asset to the team. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.7 PPG and 4.8 RPG on 40.9% shooting from the field. He is coming off a 32 point performance against the Lakers and will be keen to deliver another big scoring performance against the Trail Balzers at the Moda Center.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham, G - Killian Hayes, F - Saddiq Bey, F - Jerami Grant, C - Isiah Stewart

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz

After a poor start to the season, it looked like the Trail Blazers had finally found their way. However, their defeat against the Utah Jazz pushed the team's record to 10-11 this season. The Blazers have lost three games in a row and seem to be in trouble.

But one can be certain that the team will bounce back strongly as it has players like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, both of whom are capable of producing match-winning performances. Facing the Pistons at this time could be massive for the Blazers, as they are currently struggling. If Portland puts up a good gameplan, they can very possibly take the win and carry the momentum from there on.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is considered to be one of the best point guards in the NBA. After starting the season slowly, the 31-year-old has now picked up the pace and is looking dangerous. He is averaging 21.5 PPG and 7.8 APG through 20 games this season. Dame's impact has not been through scoring alone, as he has been a great facilitator and is helping the team's offense by throwing some classy dimes this season. He will be hoping to produce a big performance against the Pistons and lead the franchise to their eleventh win of the season.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard, G - CJ McCollum, F - Tony Snell, F - Robert Covington, C - Jusuf Nurkic

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers have not had a great season up until now. But considering their change in coaching, the team is expected to take some time to get to know the new system better. While comparing the Pistons and Blazers, it is very evident that the Blazers have been a better team this season. With that in mind, they will be the likely winners in this encounter.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Blazers game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Pistons vs Blazers game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Detroit and Root Sports

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra