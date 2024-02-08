Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 8, 2024

The Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup will be the last in the nine-game slate of the NBA for Thursday. This is the second time both teams battle each other this season. The Trail Blazers have beaten the Pistons in their last eight encounters.

The Pistons are on the tail end of a back-to-back and picked up their seventh win of the season against the Sacramento Kings. The victory snapped their three-game skid as they look to win their second back-to-back this season.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have lost back-to-back games against defending champions Denver Nuggets and are 14th in the Western Conference, at 15-25.

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers game's tip-off at 10:00 p.m. at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Thursday.

The broadcast partner for this game is ROOT SPORTS and Bally Sports DET. For those who prefer to see the game through a live stream, the NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular choices.

Moneyline: Pistons (+180) vs Trail Blazers (-220)

Spread: Pistons +6.0 (-110) vs -6.0 Trail Blazers (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (u229.0) vs Trail Blazers (o229.0)

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview

Due to injuries, the Pistons put Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic in ther IR. Both playes will be game-time decisions. Isaiah Stewart is not expected to suit up due to ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Jabari Walker, DeAndre Ayton and rookie Scoot Henderson are game-time decisions for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III and Moses Brown are out.

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted lineups

Jerami Grant sat out the previous game, with Kris Murray taking his place. Anfernee Simons and Matisse Thybulle should be the starting backcourt, while Jabari Walker and DeAndre Ayton are the rest of the Trail Blazers starters.

Meanwhile, with Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic's availability still up in the air for the Pistons, Ausar Thompson and Killian Hayes are expected to start. Sophomores Jaden Ivey and Jalen Durann along with Mike Muscala should round out the starting five.

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers: Betting tips

The total given to Jerami Grant is 22.5 points against his former team. Expect him to come out trying to make a statement and make it tough for his opponents to stop him.

Jalen Duren, meanwhile, had a fabulous outing against the Sacramento Kings and should break the 13.5 points prop easily against the Trail Blazers

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

The Pistons have momentum after beating the Sacramento Kings, but playing back-to-back games on the road is challenging. The Portland Trail Blazers should exploit the tired Pistons and win, but the spread might not be covered and the total might not go over.

