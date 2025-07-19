Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 19

The Detroit Pistons will face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in their fifth and final game of the Las Vegas Summer League. The two teams enter this game with contrasting results in their last game.

The Spurs suffered their first defeat of the summer in a 106-81 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in their last game at Thomas and Mack Center on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Pistons beat the Miami Heat 108-88 the Cox Pavilion.

Their last game brought their Summer League record to 3-1, officially eliminating them from playoff contention. With that, both teams will now shift their focus to a consolation match as their Summer League run wraps up.

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs game details and odds

The game between the Pistons and the Spurs is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Teams Odds Total Moneyline Detroit Pistons -2 o179.5 (-105) -134 San Antonio Spurs +2 u179.5 (-110) +110

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs preview

The Detroit Pistons had a pretty successful Summer League campaign in Vegas. They defeated the likes of the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat and suffered their only loss against an unbeaten Minnesota Timberwolves team. They also averaged 95.8 points per game while conceding 86.5 points, recording a differential of +9.3.

Ron Holland II was their best performer during the tournament, with the forward averaging 21.6 points per game in three appearances. However, the sophomore didn't feature in their last game against the Miami Heat. Furthermore, Bobi Klintman and Daniss Jenkins also played an instrumental role during the Pistons' Summer League journey.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs had a similar journey in Vegas, remaining unbeaten until their loss to the Hornets in their last game. The defeat saw Charlotte book their place in the playoffs while the Spurs will play the Pistons in their final game.

The Spurs were led by David Jones-Garcia during the tournament, with the forward averaging 21.25 points per game in four appearances. Despite only starting two games, Garcia recorded 20+ points in three games and had 28 points against the Utah Jazz.

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Summer League roster

Detroit Pistons

Player Position T.J. Bickerstaff Forward Garrison Brooks Center Sincere Carry Guard Dawson Garcia Forward Ron Holland II Forward-Guard Daniss Jenkins Guard Trevor Keels Guard Bobi Klintman Forward Miller Kopp Forward Chaz Lanier Guard T.J. Madlock Guard Tolu Smith Center John Ukomadu Forward Brice Williams Guard Zakai Zeigler Guard

San Antonio Spurs

Player Position Chibuzo Agbo Guard Carter Bryant Forward Cam Carter Guard Dexter Dennis Guard Ibrahima Diallo Forward Mouhamet Diouf Forward Dylan Harper Guard Harrison Ingram Guard-Forward David Jones-Garcia Forward Kyle Mangas Guard Nate Mensah Center Riley Minix Forward Jacksen Moni Forward Omari Moore Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. Guard Osayi Osifo Forward Noah Farrakhan Guard Josh Uduje Guard

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction

The game between the Pistons and the Spurs should be a great one, with both teams reflecting similar performances in the Summer League. Although a difficult game to call, the Pistons should just about edge out the Spurs due to their offensive threat. The Eastern team has recorded one of the highest points per game in the league and should be able to have a high-scoring outing against the Spurs.

Our prediction: Detroit Pistons

