Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - April 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues with a clash in the Eastern Conference as the Detroit Pistons lock horns with the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Saturday. The two sides will enter this fixture with one win apiece in the 2020-21 season.

With Bradley Beal on the sidelines, Russell Westbrook guided the Washington Wizards to victory against the Pistons in March. His triple-double outing consisted of 10 assists, 19 points, and as many rebounds for a 106-92 decision. The Detroit Pistons returned the favor in April as Josh Jackson produced a season-high 31-point performance to rout the Wizards 120-91.

The visiting Detroit Pistons will enter this matchup with a 17-39 record that has placed them at the bottom of their conference. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are on the rise, with three consecutive wins behind them. Scott Brooks' side is now tied for 11th place in the East with a 22-33 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, April 17th, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Sunday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Detroit Pistons Preview

At the start of the season, the Detroit Pistons had several marquee names on their roster, but the trajectory of their campaign has forced them to part ways with most of them.

After losing back-to-back games to the LA Clippers, the Detroit Pistons turned the tables against the OKC Thunder on Friday. Playing without their star player Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson rose to the occasion, tallying 29 points en route to their 17th win of the campaign.

The Detroit Pistons could decide not to allow their Eastern Conference rivals in the Wizards to take the easy win in Saturday's contest. Their matchup is likely to be a fiercely-competitive battle.

Key Player - Josh Jackson

Jarrett Culver #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against Josh Jackson #20 of the Detroit Pistons

Josh Jackson led the charge against the Wizards with a 31-point outing in April that resulted in a win for the Detroit Pistons. He is coming off another brilliant performance in their previous matchup and could prove to be the key player in Saturday's contest.

The 2017-18 All-Rookie is averaging 13.3 points on 42.8% shooting from the field. The 4th year guard is also adding 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24 minutes per contest for the Detroit Pistons this season.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Killian Hayes l Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson l Small Forward - Jerami Grant l Power Forward - Saddiq Bey l Center - Isaiah Stewart

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards are going all in for a shot at the Play-in tournament. They have done well in the recent stretch, winning three straight games ahead of this contest. Scott Brooks' men are tied with the slumping Bulls in the 11th spot and are just a few decimal points behind the Toronto Raptors (10th).

The Washington Wizards are playing with a purpose again and are getting rewarded with relative success. They are coming off a thrilling overtime win against the Pelicans that ended with a 117-115 scoreline in their favor.

The Washington Wizards shot 46.9% from the field while adding 62 points in the paint. Their two stars, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, combined for 66 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists on the night. The dynamic duo have been proving their mettle in the recent stretch and might help their side reach the postseason, provided they can keep playing at a high level.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook was one assist shy of registering another triple-double in their win against the Pelicans. He recorded 36 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists in an extended 44 minutes from the field to guide the Washington Wizards to their 22nd win of the season.

The former league MVPs' all-around playmaking abilities were on full display as he rallied the men behind him. Brodie was seen motivating his teammates after every play in an inspiring performance by the veteran.

Russ is averaging a stellar triple-double on the season for the Washington Wizards. In 48 appearances, he is averaging 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 10.8 assists in 35.5 minutes per contest. Westbrook is shooting at a 44% rate from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Deni Avdija l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len

Pistons vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons don't have much going for them this season but will look for a consolation victory on the night. Jerami Grant could return for this tie, making things more interesting for fans to witness. That said, the Pistons will enter this fixture as the underdogs.

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, will roll out at home with a sense of urgency as the season is about to come to its conclusion. The key to their success in this matchup lies in the hands of Russell Westbrook. When healthy, the 9x All-Star can prove to be an unstoppable force for opposing teams to contain.

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal continues to fill up the stat sheet with incredible numbers on a nightly basis and will be eager to keep their hot streak alive. On that note, we predict the Washington Wizards to win this matchup.

Where to watch Pistons vs Wizards?

The game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on Bally Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Washington. Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.