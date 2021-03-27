Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - March 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards will open a three-game homestand as they welcome the Detroit Pistons to Capital One Arena on Saturday for their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Washington Wizards continue to search for answers, having lost ten of their last twelve games. Scott Brooks' side returned empty-handed from their trip to New York City, losing to the Brooklyn Nets before dropping two straight to the Knicks. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have lost seven of their last ten matchups and will enter this contest with a three-game losing streak behind them.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, March 27th, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Sunday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons came close to defeating the Brooklyn Nets in their previous matchup but fell to an MVP-type performance by James Harden, who dropped a massive total of 44 points and 8 assists on the night. For the Detroit Pistons, it was Jermai Grant who registered a team-high 19 points while Saddiq Bey chipped in with 14 points.

The result marked the 32nd loss of the campaign for the slumping Detroit Pistons, who are now 12-32 on the season. Coach Dwane Casey was upset with his men for missing 13 attempts from the charity stripe in what was otherwise a season-high 47 free-throw attempts for his side.

New acquisitions Hamidou Diallo and Cory Joseph made their debuts for the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Diallo tallied 6 points in 19 minutes while Joseph dropped 9 points in 18 minutes.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant is the centerpiece around whom the Detroit Pistons hope to rebuild their team. After a successful run in the NBA bubble last postseason, Grant decided to leave the Nuggets to find a team where he could be the star player. His aspirations have come to fruition with the Detroit Pistons this season, though, notwithstanding their losing record.

Grant is coming off a slow game against the Nets and will be eager to bounce back with a strong showing against Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

In 41 games for the Detroit Pistons, Grant is averaging a career-best 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on a 42.8% shooting display from the field and 35.2% accuracy from the deep.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Rodney McGruder, Shooting Guard - Wayne Ellington, Small Forward - Saddiq Bey, Power Forward - Jerami Grant, Center - Mason Plumlee

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards can still make a push for the play-in tournament but are in desperate need of quick wins. Like the Detroit Pistons, the Washington Wizards are coming off a three-game skid and will be eager to break out of their slump with a big win on Saturday night.

The Washington Wizards are currently occupying 13th place in the East with a 15-28 record behind them. There is more trouble for Scott Brooks as Bradley Beal has been listed as questionable for their matchup with the Pistons due to soreness in his right foot. This means Russell Westbrook will have to carry the team on his shoulders, however, he will have two new faces helping him carry the load in this matchup.

The Washington Wizards didn't make a blockbuster move at the trade deadline but did bring in power forward Daniel Gafford and swingman Chandler Hutchison from the Bulls. The two players are expected to suit up for Saturday night's contest.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards

After a slow start to the season, Russell Westbrook has regained his All-Star form as he fills up the stat sheet with big numbers night in and night out. Brodie has elevated his game this month, averaging an impressive 25.2 points, 11.8 assists, and 9.5 rebounds in eleven games so far. With Beal's status unclear, Westbrook will have to post a monster performance to ensure his side does not fall to the worst record in their conference.

The Washington Wizards are within striking distance of playoff reckoning and Westbrook holds the key to their success in that regard. The former league MVP is averaging a near triple-double this season and could prove to be the difference-maker in this contest.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook, Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal, Small Forward - Garrison Matthews, Power Forward - Rui Hachimura, Center - Alex Len

Pistons vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons will fancy their chances of winning this tie, especially if Beal does not suit up for this matchup. Jerami Grant is coming off a slow night against the Nets and will undoubtedly attempt to get back to his star-caliber performance on Saturday night. Both sides have new faces in their lineup who will be hungry to prove their mettle to their new teammates.

Meanwhile, with or without Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards will need Russell Westbrook to rally the troops behind him as they endeavor to turn things around and make a push for the playoffs. The Washington Wizards have suffered low production from their bench this season and this could come to bite them again in this fixture. The Wizards need players beyond their star duo to step up to the plate and help them add wins on a consistent basis.

The Washington Wizards are slight favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Pistons vs Wizards?

The game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on Fox Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Washington. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.