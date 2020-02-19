Detroit Pistons waive Reggie Jackson, plan to sign with Los Angeles Clippers

The Thunder traded Jackson to the Pistons in 2015.

Detroit Pistons and point guard Reggie Jackson have agreed to a contract buyout, making way for him to sign with the mighty Los Angeles Clippers, once the waivers go through.

OFFICIAL: The Pistons and Reggie Jackson have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran guard’s contract and the Pistons have requested waivers on Jackson.



We wish you all the best, @Reggie_Jackson! pic.twitter.com/jPxS1NdsCu — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 18, 2020

The 29-year-old has played in only 14 games this season due to injury, but can be a vital backcourt piece when healthy. Jackson played in all 82 matchups last season when he averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists, while shooting almost 37% from beyond the arc. He played an instrumental role in helping the Pistons land a playoff berth, where they were eventually swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Jackson did post career-high numbers in 18.8 points and 6.2 assists during his first season in Detroit, but has failed to play an integral role since.

Guard Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers upon clearing waivers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2020

As of this year, he is averaging 15 points and 5.1 assists on only 1.6 turnovers per contest so far. The Pistons franchise has failed to win a playoff game since 2008 and are currently 19-38 (0.333) this season, placed at the 12th spot in East and out of the playoff picture.

On the other hand, the Clippers will receive a backup guard that can come off the bench and provide valuable minutes alongside Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams.

