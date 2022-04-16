“Devin Booker is a Ferrari, he is a fighter jet, he is a rocket ship, but you need a good driver” - JJ Redick praises Chris Paul, says he’s a point guard in the truest sense of the word

Chris Paul caught some praise from JJ Redick in his Friday episode of “The Mailbag” posted to his YouTube channel. During the video, Redick discusses this year's NBA playoffs and the potential from each series.

What catches the spotlight is JJ highlighting Chris Paul’s longtime greatness running point. JJ Redick explains:

“[Chris Paul] is the driver. Devin Booker is a Ferrari, he is a fighter jet, he is a rocket ship, but you need a good driver.”

Redick’s comments praising Chris Paul come after his explanation of how he believes the league is changing.

JJ discusses:

“The 2-3 designation I don’t think really holds water anymore, so I think its always going to be about who’s a point guard, who’s a center. Because two, three, and really four too, are so interchangeable."

"But then you look at a five like Jokic, or a Giannis, who is their teams primary playmaker as well; that’s not the true standard of basketball."

"So, if I said one player that just comes to mind, like Chris Paul is a point guard, that’s the guy I would pick. He is a point guard in the truest sense.”

The Phoenix Suns finished the 2021-22 NBA regular season with a franchise record of 64 wins to 18 losses. Devin Booker has absolutely gone off for the squad and has caught a lot of love from Phoenix fans as a result. But as JJ pointed out, true fans are well aware of who is giving Booker the open space he needs to make his plays.

Booker finished this season having averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Chris Paul, or "CP3", on the other hand finished with 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game. Paul’s 10.8 assists are the most assists per game from any player this season.

Though most of the highlights coming from Phoenix show Devin Booker and his aggressive quickness and clutch shots. But CP3 has been a notable force at point guard for the entirety of his career.

As the season ended and he held the most assists per game across the entire league at 36-years-old, Chris Paul showed everyone that he is still the “Point God”.

CP3 has notably helped four out of his five squads to amazing seasons. In 2008, the New Orleans Hornets went 56-26. In 2014, the Los Angeles Clippers went 57-25. In 2018, the Houston Rockets went 65-17. In 2022, the Suns have already won 63 games, the most in franchise history.

Though Paul has yet to win an NBA championship, his effectiveness on the court shows across each squad he has played for. The man really is a point guard in the truest sense.

The Phoenix Suns face off against the New Orleans Pelicans for the first round of the 2021-22 NBA playoffs. Devin Booker and company are looking to make up for last year. Just as much as Paul has helped his teammates, his squad is looking to help him get his crown all the same.

The devotion that Chris has to Phoenix is immense and the appreciation back to him from the squad and the city is very visible. The team wants to get Chris that championship he has always been chasing.

The passion in Phoenix alongside the power and poise is all too dangerous. The squad should arguably be an immediate threat across each phase of this postseason.

Edited by Arnav