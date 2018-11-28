DFS players to look out for Week 7, Day 3

As we roll into week 7 of the NBA, things are starting to settle down a bit in the East, with the exception of the underperforming Boston Celtics. The Washington Wizards are having a bit of a resurgence and are currently on a 2 game winning streak after starting the season horribly. The Western conference is still a huge mess. The difference between the team at the top and the team just above the last place is just 4 games. The only team that is really bad is the Phoenix Suns who have embraced the bottom of the league.

Tobias Harris and the Clippers are leading the Western Conference

There are a total of 10 games this Thursday morning and one to watch out for will be the New Orleans Pelicans taking on a much improved Washington Wizards, the Minnesota Timberwolves (sans Jimmy Butler) facing the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trailblazers face an improving Orlando Magic team.

Let us look at the players that are going to be top DFS picks for the games tomorrow.

Honorable mentions:

PG - Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

SG - Jimmy Butler (Philadephia 76ers), James Harden (Houston Rockets)

SF - Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)

PF - Tobias Harris ( Los Angeles Clippers), LaMarcus Aldridge ( San Antonio Spurs)

C - Karl Anthony Towns (Minesotta Timberwolves), Joel Embiid ( Philadephia 76ers)

1. PG - Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets):

Ever since Caris LeVert went down with his injury, there has been no looking back for Dinwiddie and his partner in crime, D'Angleo Russell. Though Russell has a bigger chance at exploding at any given night, Spencer Dinwiddie is the one who has been consistently putting up good numbers at a high efficiency this season. Over the last seven games, Dinwiddie has been averaging 19.7 points per game, with 6.7 assists per game and only 2 turnovers per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie is taking his game to the next level

The Nets play the Utah Jazz, who are currently languishing in 14th place and this matchup seems favorable to Dinwiddie, who would look to keep his form going.

