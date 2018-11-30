NBA 2018-19: DFS players to look out for Week 7, Day 5

Damian Lillard and his Blazers face off against the Nuggets tomorrow

Tomorrow, the majority of teams are back in action. There are a few explosive games to look out for. The Portland Trailblazers will take on the Denver Nuggets in a mouthwatering contest, the in-decline San Antonio Spurs take on the Houston Rockets. The Philadelphia 76ers face an up and down Washington Wizards and The Brooklyn Nets go to head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies in an interesting match to follow.

There are a total of 11 games to follow on Saturday morning and let us have a look at the players that are going to be top DFS picks:

Honourable mentions:

1. PG - Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets) and Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies) - Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook miss out due to the tanking teams they face, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks respectively.

2. SG - Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jrue Holiday ( New Orleans Pelicans), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

3. SF - Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

4. PF - Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons), Nikola Mirotic (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

5. C - Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic), DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

#1 PG - James Harden ( Houston Rockets)

Headband Harden is almost averaging 35 points the past 10 games

There are a plethora of elite point guards to pick from, both for viewing as well as fantasy wise, but there are none who are in the form that James Harden finds himself in. With Chris Paul sitting out the past few games with a sore left hamstring, Harden finds himself as both the point guard as well the heavy scorer that he was, before Paul joined him here.

He has been on a tear the past six games, averaging more than 34 points per game in about 36 minutes per game, almost 9 assists and 6 rebounds per game as well. With Chris Paul questionable for the game against the Spurs, all the offense will funnel through Harden once again and that should allow him to have a huge night once again. He should be one of the first names on your roster.

