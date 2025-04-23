Did Anthony Edwards ask Shams Charania to send an invoice for his $50k fine? Debunking viral tweet

The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 for his inappropriate language and obscene gesture directed at a fan. It happened in Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round playoff series against the LA Lakers on Saturday. But did Edwards ask Shams Charania to send him an invoice for his fine?

In a viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a tweet showed Edwards seemingly asking ESPN's leading league insider to send him the invoice for the $50,000 fine on his Instagram stories. Charania broke the news of "Ant-Man" getting punished by the NBA, which is not surprising.

However, it's surprising that some people online would take the tweet seriously because the account that posted it was NBA Centel, a popular parody account on the platform. They are known for making hilarious headlines that might fool unfamiliar and casual fans.

Anthony Edwards will need to pay the fine, which was warranted because of what he gestured to the fan. Edwards was speaking to a fan with 4:33 left in the third quarter of Game 1 when they began talking trash.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar ended the conversation when he grabbed his crotch and claimed he had a bigger manhood than the fan. It was caught on camera and uploaded on social media, so there was plenty of evidence for the NBA to punish Edwards.

Nevertheless, it was probably worth it for "Ant-Man," since it shut the fan up and the Timberwolves earned the easy 117-95 win in Game 1.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves failed to recapture magic in Game 2 loss

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves failed to recapture magic in Game 2 loss. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers were under pressure to perform in Game 2 and even the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Luka Doncic still had the hot hand, leading the Lakers with 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. LeBron James and Austin Reaves played well, as the team was more physical on Tuesday night.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves failed to capitalize on their opportunity and have another great game. They went from their best shooting night of the season to one of the worst. They made 21 3-point shots in Game 1 but only hit five of them in their 94-85 loss in Game 2.

The good news for the Timberwolves is they are heading back home for Games 3 and 4. They still have homecourt advantage, and the pressure is still on the Lakers to regain it. However, Edwards and his pack will need to tighten things up and play with a sense of urgency.

