“Did anybody rip Shaq for not having quote-unquote skills?” – NBA analyst shares his opinion on recent remarks over greatness and skills by Giannis Antetokounmpo, says it requires a whole 'package' to be great

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dazzle basketball fans with his dominant playing style. Giannis has transformed the way the game has been played.

It's one reason why so many have struggled to put a specific "position" to Giannis when it comes to his ability on the floor. Although many have considered Antetokounmpo to be more of a wing, he's become a force around the basket. Giannis' combination of size, power and length have started to generate the idea that he should be considered more of a big man when it comes to the modern NBA.

Chris Broussard addressed the matter on a recent episode of "The Odd Couple" podcast. Broussard spoke about how Giannis' skillset is deceptive when it comes to his size. Broussard said:

"I mean at the end of the day because he is skilled for a 7-footer, we don't tend to think of Giannis as a big man but he's a big man. And did anybody rip Shaq for not having quote-unquote skills?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to make noise in 2022-23 season

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

It's been an impressive rise to superstar status for Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo. After blossoming into one of the top rising talents in the league, Giannis has quickly become a dominant two-way player on the basketball court.

After winning his first NBA championship, the Bucks found themselves losing last year in seven games to the Boston Celtics. This means that the Bucks will be more motivated than ever to get back on the right track and remind the NBA of their ability.

Giannis will be eager to prove that he can be dominant as well, as he's been a competitor throughout the years. In his last season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Giannis Antetokounmpo on his plans post-basketball career



"When I retire from this game I want to disappear. I want to go somewhere where they're not going to know me... I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!"Giannis Antetokounmpo on his plans post-basketball career "When I retire from this game I want to disappear. I want to go somewhere where they're not going to know me... I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!" 😅Giannis Antetokounmpo on his plans post-basketball careerhttps://t.co/FFtQl2EOwz

Time will tell if anyone in the NBA can slow down the talented superstar.

Poll : 0 votes