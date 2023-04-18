Did Ben Simmons sign a contract with the Shanghai Sharks? Taking a closer look at the rumors about the Nets star

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons struggled mightily this season before ultimately being shut down for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs in March. As a result, Simmons (back and knee) is not participating in the Nets’ ongoing first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The former All-Star's extended absence has now led to rumors that he is trying to sign in China.

The rumors originated from the satirical Twitter account “Buttcrack Sports,” which reported that Simmons will consider signing with the Guangdong Southern Tigers next season. This comes as the parody publication explained that Simmons’ first-choice team, the Shanghai Sharks, are ineligible to sign him.

“REPORT: Ben Simmons will explore the idea of playing for the Guangdong Tigers next year. The Shanghai Sharks, his first choice, got disqualified from the CBA for match-fixing in a playoff game,” the account tweeted.

Despite his struggles, Ben Simmons is still under contract until the end of 2025. Simmons will make a guaranteed salary of $37.9 million next season followed by $40.3 million in the 2024-2025 season.

Nonetheless, countless fans still fell for the hoax, with many searching to see if the rumors were true. However, it looks like Nets fans will have to wait at least a little while longer if they want to see Brooklyn move on from Simmons.

Ben Simmons’ production this season

As for Ben Simmons’ production this season, he has averaged career lows across the board. Simmons averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 56.6% shooting over 42 games.

Simmons last played on Feb. 15 against Miami before being shut down on March 28 due to lingering knee and back injuries. When he was shut down, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn explained that Simmons is expected to make a full recovery:

"Ben will not be joining us the rest of the year and through the playoffs," Vaughn said.

"After consulting with our doctors, multiple specialists, he's just going to begin a rehab program. Our doctors and the specialists feel and think that he'll have a full recovery so that starts now."

However, Vaughn also expressed his frustration with coaching Simmons just a few days earlier:

“For me as a coach, there’s some things that I can control, some things that I can’t control,” Vaughn said.

“What I can’t control is the impingement. What I can control is getting this group ready to play. And then in all honesty, the realism that he’s probably not going to join us for the rest of the year … certainty will come once he continues to be looked at by specialists.”

The Brooklyn Nets are currently trailing 2-0 in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. It remains to be seen if Simmons will be ready by the start of next season.

