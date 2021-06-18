Did Boston Celtics win through the Kemba Walker trade? We look at 3 ways in which this move helps the franchise

In a major piece of breaking news, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics have traded their star point guard, Kemba Walker, to the OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, in his first move as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens has landed Al Horford and Moses Brown, along with a 2023 second-round draft pick from the Thunder.

The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-rounder to the Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/XJca3EMdbj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

The Kemba Walker trade has been met with a variety of responses, but it is clear that this deal gives both franchises what they want. In this win-win trade scenario, let's take a look at the Boston Celtics and 3 reasons why this trade benefits them.

#1 The Kemba Walker trade helps both parties get a much-needed divorce

Kemba Walker with the Boston Celtics

NBA rumors have been abuzz with speculation that Kemba Walker is unhappy with his situation in Boston over the past few weeks. The Boston Celtics routinely included his name in trade talks that apparently ticked off the four-time All-Star.

The Celtics realized that chemistry wasn't right between Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

They attempted a run at the title with the trio but played their best version of basketball before Walker returned from his knee injury. The offensive style didn't fit the players and even Walker was playing in a very restricted role.

Report: Kemba wants out of Boston, unhappy with alleged trade attempts https://t.co/Bzt49pIyLB — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) June 9, 2021

The state of affairs between Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics could have turned toxic as both parties wanted out of their arrangement. This could have reduced Walker's value and ruined his reputation.

It is no secret that Kemba Walker wasn't nearly the player in the Boston Celtics that he was in the Charlotte Hornets. His numbers went down and he was often a no-show in big games. It does appear to be the right decision for the Boston Celtics to part ways with Kemba Walker sooner rather than later.

#2 Reuniting with Al Horford is a huge plus for Boston Celtics

Al Horford with the Boston Celtics in 2019

Al Horford rejoined his old team, the Boston Celtics, after two seasons away. He is the center that the Celtics needed all along to complement their young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He can stretch the floor, rebound at a high clip and is great at passing which makes him the ideal pick-and-roll partner for the star duo.

Moreover, Horford has said on occasion that he would love to be back in Boston, so the Celtics essentially brought back a player who wanted to play for them and got rid of Walker who wanted out.

Financial savings right now for Boston is $20M.



That number could increase to $32M if Al Horford is waived before the 2022/23 season.



The Horford $26.5M contract in 2022/23 is guaranteed $14.5M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 18, 2021

Moreover, a Kemba Walker trade for Al Horford makes sense from a financial standpoint. The Boston Celtics have now freed up the $73 million they owed Kemba Walker and get Horford owed at $53.5 million, giving themselves cap flexibility worth nearly $20 million.

Al Horford's salary also helps the team in the short term as he gets $27 million as compared to Walker's $36 million. This gives them flexibility and the potential capability to retain or sign other players, including Evan Fournier.

Another big possibility is that the Boston Celtics waive off Al Horford and focus on other players. If they do so, the financial savings could amount to $32 million. Also, there is now salary cap room for the summer of 2022 as the final year of Horford's contract was just partially guaranteed at $14.5 million, whereas Walker's player option for that year was fully guaranteed at $37 million.

#3 Boston Celtics achieved flexibility with their rotations

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics

Al Horford's addition also makes the rotation a lot better. Marcus Smart led the team in assists in the playoffs and could simply move to the point guard position if the Boston Celtics don't acquire someone else to replace Walker. Jaylen Brown would shift to his natural position as the shooting guard and Jayson Tatum to the small forward position.

Al Horford's ability to stretch the floor makes him the perfect partner for alongside Tatum and Brown, and he can occasionally play power forward as well.

For a bonafide power forward, the Boston Celtics could possibly tie up Tristan Thompson and other assets to acquire a power forward and play Al Horford as the stretch-5. Even if that isn't something they'd want to do, re-signing Evan Fournier is now on the table who could rotate with Jayson Tatum between either frontcourt position.

For #Celtics fans who don’t remember. Moses Brown is the dude who grabbed 19 rebounds in the FIRST HALF against Boston in March. He’s a solid center prospect. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 18, 2021

Moreover, Moses Brown is an overlooked element of this Kemba Walker trade. He is a 7-foot-2 center, who had highly impressed as a two-way player before signing a multi-year deal with the OKC Thunder. He averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 43 games and also went off for 21 points and 23 rebounds against the Boston Celtics in late March.

Moses Brown contract going to Boston:



2021/22- $1.7M (non-guaranteed)

2022/23- $1.8M (non-guaranteed)

2023/24- $2.0M (team option) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 18, 2021

Moses Brown is a young and talented center who could come off the bench and Al Horford is a 6-foot-9 forward who would be a great fit for the 4-position as well. Brown is on a significantly cheaper contract, a bonus for the Boston Celtics.

Also Read: 3 Largest contract extensions likely to be signed in the 2021 NBA offseason

Edited by S Chowdhury