Did Cleveland Cavaliers diss Tyrese Haliburton and Pacers with 'control your dad' jab? Viral tweet debunked

The second round for the Cleveland Cavaliers is set after the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. However, an unfortunate interaction between Tyrese Haliburton's dad and Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral. The two butted heads after the Bucks' 119-118 defeat in Game 5.

Ad

Haliburton's father, John, rushed into the court after his son's team won. However, he was taunting the Greek Freak, showing off a piece of merchandise with his son's face. According to Antetokounmpo, he was also talking trash to him, telling the Bucks star to leave the court.

In preparation for the semifinals, a picture of the Cavaliers' shirt for their playoff series against the Pacers was posted on the internet. It showed a shirt that reads "Control Your Dad," a slight jab at Haliburton's father.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, the pictures posted don't seem real. Checking the team's social media accounts doesn't show anything related to them releasing a shirt with the specific design.

Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on Sunday, May 4, according to the website's schedule. The Cavs swept the Miami Heat in the first round in a true showing of their power. In Game 4, Cleveland won by 55 points.

Former NBA players react to the edited Cleveland Cavaliers shirt design

Many fell for the viral Cleveland Cavaliers' shirt design. That includes former players Ron Harper and Etan Thomas. When sports reporter Jemele Hill reposted the images on X, Harper responded.

Ad

"Right on!!!!! 👍🏽" Harper replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thomas, on the other hand, talked about what happened between Antetokounmpo and Haliburton's dad. In the recent edition of 'Cuse Sports Talk, the former Washington Wizards big man didn't fall for the edited pictures of the shirt.

Thomas thought it was a hilarious meme ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers clash.

"Lol that’s a funny meme but yes Halliburton’s Dad was doing way too much," Thomas posted on his Instagram account.

Ad

Ad

Thomas used the moment to call out other parents who might act out the way Haliburton's dad did.

Haliburton complimented the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their series

Many are expecting a great series from the Cavs and Pacers. Before Game 1, Tyrese Haliburton complimented the Cavaliers and acknowledged how good a team they are.

"They’re really good, a really deep team, so we just got to be able to match that energy," the Pacers star said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Haliburton anticipates a tough matchup for the Pacers. The Cavaliers had the best record in the Eastern Conference with 64-18. They've carried their momentum from the regular season after dominating the Heat in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.