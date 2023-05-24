Jack Harlow is a famous rapper hailing from Louisville, Kentucky. He has shown plenty of love for basketball, but there's no indication that he played the sport in college. There aren't even signs that Harlow attended college at any point.

What is known is that Harlow has played basketball on highly publicized platforms in the past. He participated in Bleacher Report's 2021 Open Run and the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Along with those, he was known to play pickup games in his hometown of Louisville.

These are all relevant because Harlow's most recent career venture was acting. The 25-year-old starred in the White Men Can't Jump remake. That movie marks Harlow's acting debut, where he was cast as a basketball player.

How did Jack Harlow land the acting gig?

A love for hooping doesn't guarantee a role as a basketball player in a movie. Being an established celebrity in his own right also doesn't make the cut, but it certainly helps a lot. What secured Harlow the job was his genuine acting abilities, according to the director of the film.

The White Men Can't Jump (2023) director, Calmatic, was impressed by Harlow's audition for the role. He even went as far as to joke that "ten years from now, kids are gonna be like, ‘Yo, Jack Harlow, the actor, not the rapper.’" during an interview.

Calmatic added that Harlow's abilities on the court also helped, as most other auditioners couldn't act and play basketball well. His basketball showcase for the role wasn't the greatest, but it was good enough to land the role.

Although Jack Harlow didn't play at the collegiate level, his love for the game and abilities on the hardwood helped him pull off a hooper's role in the film. One hopes that that rapper-turned-actor got some help from Tyler Herro - the Miami Heat point guard. According to reports, Herro and Harlow are close friends.

