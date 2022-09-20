Did Kevin Durant date Lana Rhoades? Taking a closer look at the relationship between the NBA star and Instagram influencer

Kevin Durant's summer had a lot of drama after the 12-time All-Star asked for a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. When he finally decided to stay and things calmed down, he was involved in another story.

Lana Rhoades, a former adult star and influencer, had a baby with a popular NBA player. She has refused to reveal the identity of the player, but everything hints that the player is Durant.

The whole drama started with a TikTok video Rhoades posted with her child. The video had the following caption:

“I swear to god I thought NBA players were nice guys. Next thing you know, I said I’m pregnant. And he told me to go f**k myself.”

After the video, a few more details regarding Rhoades' baby daddy have emerged and many signs point to Durant. In this article, we will take a deeper look at the two and answer if they dated each other at some point.

Kevin Durant and Lana Rhoades

Earlier this year, Lana Rhoades revealed some interesting details on her "3 Girls, 1 Kitchen" podcast. The former adult actress spoke about her date with an NBA player that didn't go well.

According to Rhoades, the player invited her to a playoff game. She went to the game with her friends and they had a lot of fun watching playoff action from a special suit.

Unfortunately, things did not go well after the game and the date ended up being a disaster.

Lana's date invited her out for dinner, but he also brought another girl with him, which upset her. She felt like she was friendzoned and described the situation as a "very boring date" on her podcast.

While she did not reveal that the NBA player was Kevin Durant, all signs point to him. Apparently, the influencer was on a date with a big-time Brooklyn Nets player.

While this could mean that she was on a date with Durant, Kyrie Irving, or Ben Simmons, she accidentally revealed that her date was a Libra. This narrowed it down to Kevin Durant.

Is Durant the mysterous baby daddy?

Lana Rhoades hasn't revealed the identity of the baby daddy, but there is a good chance that it is Kevin Durant. It's important to note that she only described one date with the mysterious player.

There could have been more dates between them, but no one knows for certain what happened.

jan @ZionWilliamstan Lana Rhoades hints at her baby daddy being an NBA player on TikTok @KDTrey5 Lana Rhoades hints at her baby daddy being an NBA player on TikTok @KDTrey5 https://t.co/bhuaHb3Ht6

Apparently, she doesn't want this drama to affect her baby daddy's career. While things between her and the player are not perfect, it seems that they've agreed to certain terms.

Durant is safe for now as there isn't proof of him being the mysterious baby daddy. However, one has to wonder if Lana Rhoades will soon reveal the baby daddy's identity and shock NBA fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far