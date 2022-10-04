Did Kyle Rittenhouse really sue LeBron James in 2021? All you need to know

Kyle Rittenhouse faced trial in 2021 after he shot and killed two people during the "Black Lives Matter" riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after it was ruled that he acted in self-defense. However, the trial still divided the U.S. and sparked debate about gun rights and the right to self-defense.

Many celebrities reacted to the trial, including LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. His tweet prompted stories that alleged Rittenhouse planned to sue James for defamation.

James’ tweet was a reaction to a clip of Kyle Rittenhouse crying during his trial. James mocked him for what he believed to be fake tears.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

LeBron James @KingJames USA TODAY @USATODAY Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.co/bFoip1xmSg What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu… What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/USATODAY/statu…

The main headline that later went viral regarding James and Rittenhouse came from a Facebook post. It read:

“CLAIM: Federal magistrate approved Kyle Rittenhouse’s $110 Million defamation suit against LeBron James.”

However, Rittenhouse’s spokesperson David Hancock told the Associated Press that he did not file a defamation lawsuit against James.

It was later discovered that the fake news originated on a website called “Potatriots Unite.” It a website known for "satire, ridicule and mockery." The site even states on its own home page, “Everything on this website is fiction.” However, the viral Facebook post was still shared as if it was real news.

Fact-checking website “PolitiFact” gave its final verdict on the story:

“We rate the claim that Rittenhouse sued James for defamation Pants on Fire!”

For PolitiFact's full story, click here.

Other NBA players and coaches reactions to Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks.

LeBron James wasn’t the only NBA player to react to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Many other players spoke up regarding their disappointment with Rittenhouse’s acquittal. This included Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who spoke to ESPN regarding the matter:

“Speaking for myself, it was definitely disappointing. But at the same time, it really wasn’t surprising about the verdict. I watched [the trial] a little bit and was able to keep up with it. But it’s something that I think we’ve all seen over and over again."

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted about the U.S. judicial system:

“The System Is Broken."

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns The System Is Broken. The System Is Broken.

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant also expressed his lack of surprise:

“Not surprised at all, smh ...”

Ja Morant @JaMorant not surprised at all , smh ... not surprised at all , smh ...

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the implications for the U.S. moving forward.

"It wasn’t a shocking verdict. But it’s one that poses a great risk going forward. If we continue to go down this path with 'open carry' and states determining that people — even underage people — can carry weapons of war. This is America. We’re treading down a dangerous path." (via NBC Sports Bay Area)

Finally, the NBA also issued a formal statement on the matter.

NBA @NBA Statement from National Basketball Social Justice Coalition Executive Director James Cadogan on the verdict in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Statement from National Basketball Social Justice Coalition Executive Director James Cadogan on the verdict in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.co/5jjTtssON2

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far