Did Kyrie Irving say Jaylen Brown reminds him of Kobe Bryant? Debunking viral tweet amid Mavs' mental game vs Jayson Tatum 

With Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals in the books, Kyrie Irving needs to find a way to suppress Jaylen Brown, who led the Boston Celtics in scoring against the Dallas Mavericks. However, during the media interview before Game 2, Mavs coach Jason Kidd blurted out about the Celtics' best player, which set the internet on fire.

Asked on his thoughts about entering Game 2 with a 0-1 record, Kidd responded by saying that Jaylen Brown is the best player for the Celtics and gives them problems from both ends of the floor.

"Well, Jaylen (Brown) is their best player, so just looking at what he does defensively. (He) picked up Luka full-court. He got to the free-throw line. That's what your best player does," said Kidd.

Basketball fans used those words to take a jab at Jayson Tatum, who critics perceive is not a superstar-caliber player. Memes are coming out, and even satire X accounts are feasting on these quotes.

"Jaylen Brown reminds me of Kobe a lot," captioned NBA Centel with a press conference picture of Kyrie Irving making people believe that he said it.

However, NBA Centel on X is a satirical page that pokes fun on players or baits fans by making them believe that what they post is true. Anything in that account, though, shouldn't be taken seriously.

The creativity of the post draws from Kyrie Irving being mentored by Kobe Bryant during his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's also a take on Jayson Tatum who also looks up to the five-time NBA champion and emulates everything he does.

Jaylen Brown unfazed by Jason Kidd's comments

As Game 2 is around the corner, the Dallas Mavericks will need to come up with a big game plan to overcome the blowout loss during the first game. Among the things the Boston Celtics perceive as 'mind games' are the quotes of coach Jason Kidd to create mid-series drama between Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum.

Following these quotes, Brown shrugged off the comparison and is aware that if he gives in, it will break the team's good start in the 2024 NBA Finals.

“We’ve been just extremely focused on what our roles and our jobs are. We have all had to sacrifice,” Brown said. “Right now, at this point, it’s whatever it takes to win. And we can’t let any outside interpretations try to get in between us.”

Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals is on Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusets. The live television broadcast starts at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.