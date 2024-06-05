Did Lakers finalize JJ Redick for the position of head coach? Latest update on LeBron James' podcast co-host taking charge of LA

According to a post by NBA Insider Shams Charania on X, JJ Redick’s appointment as the next LA Lakers coach is being zeroed in on. Although many consider that Redick already has the job, neither any report nor any statement from the organization has said that the former NBA player and the co-host of LeBron James on the "Mind The Game" podcast has been hired.

Redick’s name has been floating in the media since the team fired their head coach, Darvin Ham, after their early exit from the first round of the playoffs.

Charania also reported that the team still has to go through multiple stages before they make any decision about their next head coach. Redick and James Borrego, an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans, were two names on the final list. However, as per the latest reports, JJ Redick is leading in the nomination.

Redick has played 15 seasons in the NBA and has established himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters in league history. He has averaged 12.8 points in his career and has shot 44.7 from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Former Lakers coach not convinced about JJ Redick as team's potential head coach

While many veteran coaches around the league are still looking for a job, the potential hiring of rookie coach JJ Redick isn't convincing to everyone. Former LA Lakers coach Byron Scott isn't fully sold on the idea either.

"It's hard jumping in that seat as a first-time head coach," Scott said (via TMZ). "I don't know if he has what it takes to be a great head coach in the NBA but again if he gets that opportunity, we'll find out real soon."

Citing his reservations, Scott spoke about Steve Nash's struggles as a first-time coach with the Brooklyn Nets as well as suggested Mark Jackson and Sam Cassell as candidates instead.

If Redick becomes the Lakers' new head coach, it remains to be seen if he can capitalize on the opportunity.