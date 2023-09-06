Did Larry Bird play a game left-handed? Looking at unreal feat accomplished by Celtics' legend

Larry Bird playing a game left-handed was one of the most memorable moments in the league from a player who revolutionized the game of basketball. Thanks to his offensive skills and remarkable scoring ability, Larry Bird was unstoppable on one end, while his battles with Magic Johnson and the LA Lakers highlighted the 80s in the NBA.

Back then, Larry Bird played a game left-handed, despite being right-handed, and proved why he was one of the best players of all-time in the league.

This weird game took place on February 14, 1986, when the Celtics were about to complete a trip to the West and were facing the Portland Trail Blazers. After that game, they would collide with the Lakers and Magic Johnson.

“Tomorrow night’s the last game of the trip; I’m going to play this one left-handed. Well, at least through three quarters. I’m saving my right hand for the Lakers," Larry Bird said pregame, via the IndyStar.

Larry Bird playing a game left-handed was the highlight of the night, as he posted 47 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Boston past Portland in overtime (120-119). In spite of scoring with both hands, Larry Bird played a game left-handed and that was proof of how good he was.

Against the Lakers two days later, he shot only with the right hand and was equally impressive (22 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists), as the Celtics triumphed over their rivals.

During his 13-year career with the Celtics, Larry Bird played a game left-handed only once. As part of the franchise, he won three NBA championships (1981, 1984, 1986), two Finals MVPs (1984, 1986) and three NBA MVP awards (1984-1986).

Larry Bird and other NBA left-handed superstars

Larry Bird played a game left-handed and dominated his opponents. Over the years, though, he has not been the only NBA player who made the difference for his team while playing with his left hand.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the top left-handed players in the NBA.

James Harden

James Harden is a left-handed player who stole the spotlight with his impressive scoring skills. The former MVP has been unstoppable offensively for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Zach Randolph

Similarly, Zach Randolph of the Memphis Grizzlies revolutionized the power forward position. An elite big man and great rebounder, Z-Bo was part of the Grizzlies team that went as far as the Western Conference Finals back in 2013.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis

Two left-handed players who were among the top in the NBA last season are De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings. They both had breakout years and helped the Kings return to the NBA playoffs after 17 years, as Sacramento put an end to the longest playoff drought in the history of American sports (2006-2023).

Manu Ginobili

Last but not least, Manu Ginobili revolutionized the shooting guard position while playing for the San Antonio Spurs. When talking about left-handed players in the NBA, the Argentinian star guard goes on top of the list. An excellent two-way player, Ginobili won four championships with the Spurs and was one of the reasons for San Antonio's dynasty.