Did any of LeBron James' friends go to the NBA? Whereabouts of high school teammates explored

LeBron James found his way to fame early on in his life. He became a national name while playing basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

His early playing days were adapted into a dramatic movie called “Shooting Stars”, which depicts James and his teammates in their high school days. He also had a documentary made in 2008 called “More Than a Game” about his St. Vincent-St. Mary days.

James remains close to his high school teammates to this day. Akron natives Romeo Travis, Dru Joyce III, Willie McGee and Sian Cotton completed the starting lineup for St-Vincent St-Mary. They were known as the "Fab Five."

Which of James' early teammates played pro basketball?

None of the other players reached the levels of James and the NBA spotlight. They had their moments of fame alongside James and in the documentary. Some even had professional basketball careers. Let’s take a look at how the other members of the team did in their basketball lives.

Joyce played at Akron University. He went undrafted but enjoyed a long career overseas in Europe. He retired as the all-time assists leader in German basketball Bundelisga history. He played in Germany, Poland, Belarus and France.

His father, Joyce II, was the head coach of James’ St. Vincent-St. Mary's team. Joyce III is now an assistant head coach at Duquesne University.

Travis also played at Akron university. He went undrafted after graduation and played overseas. He trotted the globe playing professionally from 2007 until 2021. Travis played for teams in Spain, Germany, Israel, Croatia, Ukraine, Russia, Philippines, France and Thailand. He won two championships and was selected to multiple all-league teams.

McGee enrolled at Fairmont State University but did not continue his basketball playing career. However, he spent several years as the coach of an Akron-area high school boys basketball team.

Cotton was recruited by Ohio State University for football, not basketball. He later quit the team and pursued a music career. He pursued rapping for years and had a track on the video game NBA 2K14.

