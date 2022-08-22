Did LeBron James help LA Lakers recruit Anthony Davis? Looking at the dynamic between the 2 LA Lakers superstars

During his impressive NBA career, LeBron James has won four championship rings. However, on-court play and off-court recruitment contribute to this feat. James has helped recruit players to join his team in Miami, Cleveland and Los Angeles. James helped the Lakers acquire Anthony Davis in 2019, and the two of them won a championship ring together shortly after.

This article will look at the dynamic between the Lakers' two best players.

LeBron James recruited Anthony Davis

The NBA anti-tampering rules prevent teams from recruiting players until free agency starts. Several teams have been punished for breaking these rules, although those punishments haven't been severe.

When it comes to players, however, the situation is different. Players are allowed to talk to and recruit each other. There is nothing their teams can do in these situations, which can be considered a loophole.

LeBron James has admitted that he's recruited players to join him. In a 2018 interview with Rachel Nichols, the NBA superstar spoke about his recruitment of other players.

James explained how it was difficult to recruit players to join him in Cleveland, but he had more success while playing for the Miami Heat.

“It wasn’t hard getting guys in Miami, I’ll tell you that,” James said. “So now that I think being in L.A., I don’t think it would be that hard to get guys here.”

At this point, there have been many rumors about LeBron James recruiting Anthony Davis. Less than a year after the interview, the Lakers traded a couple of players and draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans Davis.

The Lakers won only 37 games in LeBron's first season in Los Angeles, but Davis helped the Lakers win the championship.

The team hasn't had much success since winning the championship. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in 2021. In 2022, LA completely missed the playoffs.

Anthony Davis believes that LeBron is reliable

LeBron James recently joined the billionaire club thanks to his successful business portfolio. In a March 2021 interview with Yahoo Finance, Anthony Davis revealed that he frequently talks to James off the court.

LeBron is a successful businessman, and Davis is trying to follow in his footsteps and build his brand.

"He's very successful on and off the floor," Davis said. "So it's a very, you know, reliable resource for me.

The Lakers big man has a great mentor in LeBron James, who has seen it all in his NBA career. However, fans hope Davis can stay healthy and help the four-time champion win another championship.

