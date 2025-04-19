  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • Did LeBron James' media brand get paid $50,000 from Kamala Harris? NBA legend's ties in Presidential campaign explored

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 19, 2025 11:52 GMT
LeBron James
LeBron James' Springhill Entertainment company reportedly received $50,000 from Kamala Harris (Image credit: Imagn)

Prior to the 2024 US Presidential election, LeBron James made it clear that he was backing former Vice President Kamala Harris to beat Donald Trump. In the week leading up to the election, James called on his fans and followers to vote for Harris, which came as little surprise given his past criticisms of Trump during his first term in office.

As it turns out, Harris paid Springhill Entertainment company (which was co-founded by the future Hall of Famer and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter in 2020) $50,00 for what was described as "campaign event production."

Fox News broke the story on Friday, reporting that campaign records show Harris made the $50,000 payment on Jan. 28, more than two months after the Nov. 5 election.

The post by James and the accompanying video were shared on the four-time champ's social media accounts on Oct. 31. Along with a written message urging his fans to vote for Harris, James shared a 1-minute, 15-second video. In it, Trump can be heard making controversial statements over the years, many of them regarding race.

The video closes with the message:

"Hate takes us back."
Looking back at LeBron James' promise to his daughter in the wake of Donald Trump's win over Kamala Harris

As previously mentioned, LeBron James has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for years now. Back in 2017, for example, after Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals, Curry spoke out against Trump in reference to the traditional trip to the White House that championship teams take.

After Curry indicated that he likely wasn't going to go, Trump took to social media and rescinded his offer, prompting a scathing response from LeBron James, who called him a "bum."

The moment has been one of several where James has openly taken shots at Trump, and since then, James hasn't shied away from criticizing Trump both in interviews and on social media.

Following Trump's win in November, James took to social media, expressing his disappointment while making a promise to his daughter:

"HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS 👸🏾!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP!"
The message was similar to the one he shared in 2016 after Trump was elected for the first time. At the time, LeBron James urged his fans and followers to keep hope alive that things would be alright.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

