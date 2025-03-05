Did Luka Doncic comment on injured Kyrie Irving's Instagram saying 'leave the organization'? Debunking viral tweet 

Luka Doncic has been vocal about his emotions towards former teammate Kyrie Irving after the Dallas Mavericks star suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Monday's game against the Kings. Doncic and Irving built a special bond during their time in Dallas.

The duo has kept in touch since the former got shipped to the LA Lakers in a shocking move months after he led the team to a finals appearance alongside Irving.

Amid Doncic showing love for Irving via social media after his injury, a post surfaced on X showing that the five-time All-Star asked his ex-teammate to leave Dallas. It appeared to be in the comments section of Irving's Instagram Live from Tuesday morning, in which he shared his first thoughts after suffering the brutal blow.

Here's what Doncic commented as per the viral tweet, which garnered two million views:

"Get better. Leave that organization."

Here's the tweet:

This post left many wondering if this was the case, considering Luka Doncic's social media activity since Kyrie Irving's injury. However, the post is from a parody account called 'NBA Centel,' derived from the original handle 'NBA Central' (now Dunk Central), which reports true stories.

Luka Doncic gets emotional after Kyrie Irving's injury

Luka Doncic was one of the first notable personalities to react online after Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Irving suffered a non-contact injury after accelerating to the rim, spraining his left knee in the process. He couldn't put any pressure on the injured leg, but he still made the free throws and was carried off by Anthony Davis and the Mavericks' staff to the locker room.

Doncic took to Instagram immediately after seeing Irving's injury. He posted a teary-eyed emoji first.

After reports emerged that Irving had suffered a season-ending ACL injury, Doncic shared a heartfelt message, saying:

"You will comeback stronger mi hermano"

Doncic and Irving called each other 'hermano,' which means 'brother' in Spanish. Many felt the duo was destined to lead the Mavericks to the promised land after nearly getting there last year. However, Dallas' organization had other plans for Doncic, which took the entire NBA world by storm.

