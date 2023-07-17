Did Markelle Fultz 'get the yips'? Examining former Sixers' no. 1 pick's peculiar shoulder injury

The story of Markelle Fultz is still one of the most bizarre scenarios in NBA history. After being drafted first overall in 2017, the young guard had a strange start to his career.

When Markelle Fultz was coming out of college, scouts were comparing him to the likes of James Harden. However, that is not how things played out during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. After suffering a shoulder injury in Summer League, Fultz seemingly forgot how to shoot a basketball.

Upon getting back on the floor, Fultz was unable to shoot properly. Something was going on with him mentally, and he wasn't able to shake it. This led to some ugly highlights, including free-throws where it's clear his shot had a hitch in it.

Following clips like these, many fans and analysts began claiming he had the yips. Shooting coach Drew Hanlen also once said it was "one of the most documenated cases" in some time.

"With Markelle, obviously he has one of the most documented cases of kind of the yips of basketball in recent years, where he completely forgot how to shoot and had multiple hitches in his shot."

"So for me it was, 'Hey listen, how can I get this kid that was No. 1 in last year's draft back rolling and get him to the point where he was before, if not better?'"

After just 33 games with the Philadelphia 76ers in two seasons, Fultz was eventually traded to the Orlando Magic.

Markelle Fultz has managed to turn his career around

It took some time, but Markelle Fultz has managed to turn his career around in a big way. His time with the Magic has had some setbacks, but the former No. 1 pick continues to show promise.

An ACL tear cost him most of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but Fultz bounced back in a big way in 2023. Heading into this offseason, he is coming off easily the best season of his career.

In 60 games for Orlando this season, Fultz averaged 14.0 points, 3,9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals. All of those marks are career highs.

As for his case of the yips, Fultz has managed to work through that as well. Along with his game taking massive strides, he's also showcased and improved jumper as well. While Fultz isn't a marksman from outside, his mid-range shot has become a useful tool in his offensive arsenal.

It was a long and tough road, but Markelle Fultz is now looking like a guard who will have a long and successful NBA career.

