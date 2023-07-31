Did Stephen Curry change his name? Exploring why Warriors star isn't called by his first name

Stephen Curry was born Wardell Stephen Curry II. He was named after his father who played in the NBA. His father is commonly seen on the sidelines watching his son Steph play.

Curry did not legally change his name. He mostly goes with Stephen and the public has shortened it to Steph. His father went by Dell instead of Wardell.

The name Wardell is a bit unique and antiquated, which is maybe why Curry uses Stephen more often. He might have also chosen the name to differentiate himself from his father. Curry’s younger brother is named Seth Adham Curry.

Curry was once called Wardell at a press conference. He gave quite a humorous reaction upon being addressed by his birth name.

Although Steph seems simple, he still gets some trouble around his name. Some people pronounce it as Steve-in or Steph-on instead of Ste-fan.

According to his father Dell, members from Nike accidentally pronounced it as Steph-on during their pitch meeting to the greatest shooter of all time. Curry and his family instead chose to sign with Under Armour after the fumbled pitch meeting by Nike.

There are no confirmed reports if athletes sometimes use Wardell to torment Curry on the floor. Perhaps, they use it during trash talk. However, it may not be wise to poke the bear as an angry Curry could be a scary thing for an opposing team.

However, Curry did include Wardell in his bio for his official Instagram page. However, his handle is ‘stephencurry30’.

Did Curry pass on his name?

Curry did not give his name to his son. He is married to Ayesha Curry. The couple have two daughters and one son. The two daughters are named Riley and Ryan. His son is named Canon.

Perhaps if Curry has another son, he may pass on the generational name. He might do so since a lot of third-generation sons go by the nickname of “Trey” since they are the third. It would be a fitting name for the son of the greatest 3-point shooter of all time.

