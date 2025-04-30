"Dillion Brooks has personal vendatta": Warriors fans freak out as Steph Curry’s 'brutal' swollen thumb picture goes viral on social media

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has performed his best for the team in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Even though he had an injured thumb, Curry gave his all against the Houston Rockets. On Wednesday, a picture of the two-time MVP's thumb was posted online, and fans had some wild reactions.
Since the series started, Curry has worn a protective bandage. That has allowed him to play through injury and give the Warriors a 3-1 series lead over the Rockets. Through the four games he has played, the 11-time All-Star has averaged 26 points, 5.3 rebounds and six assists on 41 percent shooting from deep.
An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a photo of Steph Curry, highlighting the swelling on his right thumb.
After seeing how bad the swelling has become, fans revealed their thoughts.
"Dillion Brooks has personal vendetta Steph or something," a fan said.
"Finish this s**t today, he needs this rest bad," another fan commented.
"He still going for 40, trust," one fan posted.
Other fans realized why Curry was having trouble shooting the basketball.
"This is why he was airballing 😭" a fan said.
"This is why there was extra black tape in game 4 - the dude is hurting bad but still out there - crazy," another fan said.
"No wonder he was missing holy s**t," one fan said.
In Game 4, it was evident that Steph Curry was struggling with his thumb. He had 17 points and shot 2-for-8 from beyond the arc. The four-time champion has the chance to lead Golden State to the semifinal round on Wednesday as they go against the Rockets in Game 5.
Steph Curry explained his side of the altercation with Dillon Brooks
Steph Curry received a technical foul in Game 4 after he taunted Dillon Brooks. The incident occurred in the second quarter after the Rockets wingman fouled him. As Curry fell to the floor, he taunted Brooks, which agitated him.
Houston's starting forward tried to slap the ball away from Steph Curry but was shoved by Draymond Green. The heated situation got most people involved, and they had to separate the three players. After the Warriors's 109-106 win, the star point guard was asked about it.
"That was so stupid because [Dillon Brooks] had did it literally the play before," Steph Curry said. "I just returned the favor but they didn't see him they saw me."
All three players were assessed a technical foul for starting the scuffle. Fortunately for both teams, no player was ejected. Minutes after the three-man altercation, Draymond Green got into trouble after he received a flagrant 1 foul on Tari Eason.
Luckily, he stayed in the game.
