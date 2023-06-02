Do G League players get paid? Everything you need to know about G League Ignite salaries

The G League Ignite was formed in April 2020. The NBA G League, or what used to be known as the NBA D (Development) League, is the official minor league affiliate of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Founded in 2001, the then National Basketball Development League comprised eight teams, with each developmental team affiliated to one or more NBA teams by 2005. The now G League consist of 28 squads.

Before 2020, the developmental league held an age requirement for participants. However, high school recruits can now forgo college and join the G League. In addition, the NBA created the G League Ignite, which is an alternative to college basketball.

For example, Houston Rockets star Jalen Green opted to play for Ignite during the 2020-21 season instead of playing in college. In this article, we will look at the current salaries for players in the G League and the G League Ignite.

G League salaries

G League Ignite

As of this season, G League players make a minimum of $40,500 for 50 regular games. Some of the players will make more money depending on their standing with any NBA squads. For example, any player that goes to the NBA from the G League is paid a prorated salary of the league up to 100 days minimum. The current NBA minimum is just under $1 million at $953,000.

There are also two-way contracts with NBA G Leaguers. A two-way player earns a mandatory amount from NBA and G League games and makes more than the standard G League player. Each NBA squad can house two players on a two-way contract. A player with such a contract earns anywhere from $80,000 to half a million dollars.

The G League Ignite is an entirely different animal

The G League Ignite offers select contracts to high-school stars looking for an alternative route to college basketball. These prospects can earn contracts that offer more money than a standard G League player. These recruits earn between $100,000 and $500,000 but are ineligible for the NBA. However, they are eligible for academic scholarships and gain unique player developmental opportunities.

The Ignite prepares former high school athletes for life in the NBA. The Ignite has drawn big-time names in its short existence. Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Isaiah Todd all played for the Ignite as highly touted recruits out of high school. The trio went in the first round of the NBA draft and are currently playing at the highest level of pro basketball.

