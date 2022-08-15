Do LeBron James and Kevin Durant share a close relationship? Exploring the dynamic between the 2 NBA stalwarts

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the best players in the NBA. Despite being in their 30's, they still dominate the league.

Both King James and KD have established themselves as great all-time players as well. With multiple championships, MVP awards, All-Star appearances, and other accolades, the superstars deserve a lot of praise and respect.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have never played together on the same team, but despite that, they are still friends. Let's take a look at their friendship and what brought them closer.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are friends

LeBron James and Kevin Durant both love basketball, so it's not surprising that they're still competing at a high level. While James is a more complete player, Durant is one of the greatest scorers in the history of the league.

The two have teamed up in 2012 as they played for the United States Men's Olympics team. The team won the gold medal after a perfect 8-0 record and a margin of victory of 32 points.

Durant led the team in scoring, while James was the best ball distributor on the roster.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant don't seem too close off the court, but they have a lot of respect for each other. While the two have taken shots at each other in the past, they've also come at each other's defense on social media.

Being great comes at a cost, so it's not surprising that a lot of NBA fans and analysts criticize both LeBron James and Kevin Durant. However, this doesn't affect them much. In fact, Durant loves to reply to his critics on Twitter.

The superstars worked out a few times together and they grew closer during the 2012 Olympics. They have also played against each other three times in the NBA Finals, with Durant winning two out of three series.

Durant and James' other friendships

Over the summer, there has been a lot of talk about Kevin Durant's friendship with Kyrie Irving. The two play for the Brooklyn Nets, but their time in Brooklyn may have come to an end.

Irving and Durant have been described as close friends numerous times. However, the situation may have changed as the two-time NBA champion requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

James, on the other hand, has several close friends of his own. His teammate Carmelo Anthony is one of his best friends, as well as Dwyane Wade, his former teammate.

Chris Paul and LeBron have never played for the same team in the league, but they've grown close over the years. Considering how wild the NBA has been in the past few years, it wouldn't be surprising if James and Paul team up at some point.

However, it would be even better if we see LeBron and Durant on the same team, at least for a year before they both retire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar