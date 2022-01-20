"Do we need to have an exorcism with those dudes?" – Bill Simmons on Kevin Durant and Steve Nash being unlucky in their careers

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been among the top teams in the Eastern Conference this year.

However, the Nets (27-16) have lost four of their past 11 games and, after being the East's headliner for much of the season, are now in third place in a tightly packed race. Plus, Durant suffered an MCL sprain Saturday that is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

Up until the injury, Durant, one of the most dominant players in the game, was playing like a serious candidate for the NBA's MVP award.

The harsh truth is that some of basketball's greats have also needed a little bit of luck to get a chance to play for the NBA championship.

Durant joined the Golden State Warriors to bag two league titles, but his quest to forge his own super team in Brooklyn has been starcrossed so far.

Throughout his illustrious career, the superstar forward has had to deal with a number of curveballs.

On The Ringer's Bill Simmons podcast, sports analyst Bill Simmons talked about how Durant has had to encounter a number of challenges:

"I think he's one of the 10 best players of all time by any calculation. But you need some luck with this stuff, too ... But I just wonder, when is that guy gonna get a break?"

Simmons brought up a number of times throughout Durant's career in which he's dealt with adversity. Simmons also said fans will look back one day and wonder "what if" when it comes to the obstacles that stood in the way of Durant.

Simmons cited a number of specific examples, including Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson's shooting performance in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference finals (against Durant's OKC Thunder). Plus, Simmons brought up that Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash went through a similar road of challenges as Durant.

"Then you think, our guy Nash, when is he gonna get a break? ... And it's like, do we need to have an exorcism with those dudes?"

Kevin Durant looking to make a statement with the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets, at full strength, look like one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference. One major reason has been the sensational play of superstar forward Kevin Durant.

Although Brooklyn is just half a game behind the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Nets are facing some headwinds in what has suddenly become a close race. The East's top six teams are all within 2.5 games of Chicago. Meanwhile, the Nets have slumped while others have surged, Durant injured his knee and Kyrie Irving will only be available for road games.

Once he returns, Durant may need time to get back to being the force he has been all season. He had been giving opposing teams nightmares on a nightly basis with his ability to be a dangerous offensive weapon from all over the floor.

Although the Nets have won just four of their last 10 games, the team still looks to be positioned to make another surge up the standings, especially with Irving's return. The basketball world will be watching closely as the Nets have the firepower to make some serious noise in the playoffs.

Durant averaged 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 52.0% (37.2% from 3-point range).

