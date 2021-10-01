Do starters play in NBA pre-season games? And more importantly, should they?

The decision to play starters in NBA pre-season games rests solely in the hands of the coaches, but not many opt to use their starters in these fixtures. In situations where a starter is called upon, his minutes will be drastically reduced.

Pre-season games provide an opportunity for players to loosen up and get a feel for the game after a rather long break. That might be unnecessary for some who have spent the summer in several workout camps, either privately or in groups, in preparation for the upcoming NBA season.

Starters are sometimes called upon in pre-season games to try out plays from their training camp. However, they do not spend much time on the court in such situations to avoid the risk of getting injured.

Should starters feature in NBA pre-season games?

LeBron James might face-off with Kevin Durant when the LA Lakers meet the Brooklyn Nets in pre-season

It is unnecessary for starters to feature in NBA pre-season games as they count for naught. Win or lose, it does not affect the standings when the NBA regular season commences. However, some teams might do all they can to win for bragging rights.

As stated earlier, trying out plays or getting the starters to get a feel for the game is understandable. But there is no need to risk them being on the court with hopes of winning the game.

With the NBA's 82-game schedule, starters will have enough time to prove themselves and win games that will get them a step closer to winning a championship.

Pre-season games are mostly reserved for rotation players to get as much playing time and prove themselves in a competitive environment ahead of the new season. Their performances can go a long way in how often they will be called upon when the regular season commences.

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has come out to say that his main guys will not be playing all six games in the 2021-22 NBA pre-season. However, he is interested in having the Big 3 play significant minutes in at least two games to see how they function together.

The 2021-22 NBA pre-season will commence on October 3, with the LA Lakers taking on the Brooklyn Nets. It will be an opportunity for us to see the two early favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship go head-to-head. Unfortunately, neither team might play with a complete roster.

