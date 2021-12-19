“Do you think they should stop the season for a while?” - Enes Kanter Freedom questions whether the NBA season should be suspended as players across the league enter the league health and safety protocols

Enes Kanter has taken to his Twitter page to react to the numerous Covid-19 cases within the NBA. He has gone on to raise the question of what has seemingly been budding in the minds of most people - players, team execs and media personalities likewise.

Over the past few weeks, there's been a high increase in NBA players testing positive for the virus, despite being vaccinated. With over 55 players sidelined and in health and safety protocols, it has become imperative for one to wonder if it's enough to put a halt to the season or alternatively enact a bubble.

Stay safe and healthy out there y’all 🙏 This virus is getting out of hand.55+ players tested positive only this month. Do you think they should stop the season for awhile?Safety comes first.Stay safe and healthy out there y’all 🙏

But for Enes Kanter, the question brought forward has been whether the NBA should pause the season. He also sent a message across to his fans and followers, asking that they stay safe and healthy.

Some of the players sidelined include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Dwight Howard, James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge, to name a few. More recently, it was the Brooklyn Nets talisman and 2022 MVP favorite Kyrie Irving.

The Chicago Bulls have been affected more, which has led to the postponement of two of their recent games. Unlike other franchises, the Bulls have 10 players in health and safety protocols.

How has Enes Kanter fared in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics poses for a photo during Media Day at High Output Studios on September 27, 2021 in Canton, Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, who has requested to be known as Enes Freedom, is yet to make the starting lineup on the team's roster. The Celtics have featured in 29 games thus far, but Kanter has only made 18 appearances coming off the bench.

Baskowever, he has remained in the news for the most part of the new season due to his stance on political issues as it pertains to human rights and societies. This has also led to Enes Kanter calling out fellow NBA player and 17-times All-Star LeBron James in the process.

He currently averages 4.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game with 11.2 minutes of game time. His season-best came against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he recorded a double-double. Posting 10 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks in a Celtics victory.

The Celtics are having a slow start to the season as they are placed 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference. They have a 14-15 record, recording their last win against the Milwaukee Bucks and their last defeat against the Golden State Warriors.

