“Do you really, really wanna find yourself in a position where this could cost us the title?” - Stephen A. Smith says Steve Kerr has to sit down and talk to Draymond Green about his technical fouls

NBA and Golden State Warriors defensive stalwart Draymond Green walked a fine line in terms of discipline in Game 2. The talisman got into a scuffle with Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics so much so that Al Horford's sister called him out on Twitter.

On ESPN's morning show First Take, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith spoke about how head coach Steve Kerr needs to have a conversation with Green about his antics on the court. Stephen A. Smith also spoke about the time in the 2016 NBA Finals when Green was ejected and subsequently suspended for Game 5 that saw the Warriors blow a 3-1 lead. Smith said:

"If I’m Steve Kerr, I’m going to sit Draymond down and I’m going to go like this - 'I know what you do, do you really want to find yourself in a position where this could potentially cost us a title? Because we believe it cost us a title when you got suspended years ago, 2016 against LeBron James and those boys. Do you want that to happen again?' At the end of the day, this is the Finals and the Boston Celtics are no joke. They cannot afford to lose Draymond Green."

How important is Draymond Green for the Warriors?

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

Draymond Green's performances have been flying under the radar for quite some time now. His impact on the game isn't necessarily visible in the final box score. However, you can comprehend the quality of the player when you see the Warriors play.

Green's abilities lie in playing incredible defense and orchestrating the offense. The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get so many open shots when the Warriors are on court because of Green's IQ and his ability to be a floor general for the franchise.

Green can play as a center as well as a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. This enables him to take advantage of Green's speed and versatility.

Green is also one of the best defenders in the league and was arguably the best defender this season alongside Rudy Gobert. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, allowing him to maneuver and break up opposition plays which earned him an All-NBA Defensive team selection.

He is also a very good perimeter defender and is reliable when it comes to grabbing rebounds. Given his size and stature, he is more than capable of going up against opposing centers.

Green is the kind of player every team would love to have on their roster. The intangibles he brings to the roster are extremely underrated, and he has been a vital part of the Warriors dynasty.

