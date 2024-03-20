Doc Rivers slams Steph Curry's critics over trade talk after one bad shooting night

Steph Curry is one of the best to ever do it. Some may say he has slipped a bit this season as the Warriors struggle to make the playoffs. However, Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers thinks those critics should shut it. He has emphatically called out the Curry critics.

Rivers had gone on the “Sloane Knows” podcast. During the interview, Rivers said he was upset by anyone who took shots at Curry or attempted to denigrate his career.

“Steph has like one bad shooting night and people are like let's trade Steph I'm like do you know what you're talking about you should never read that. It's like why would you ever say something like that, he has done so much for the game he's an extraordinary person, an extraordinary player and to take someone down for one little thing,” Rivers said.

Rivers was backing Curry even though he has never coached him. It was a strong take from the coach who has thrown players like Ben Simmons under the bus before.

Curry is still top ten in scoring despite his recent struggles. Those struggles are relative of course as the greatest shooter of all time is judged on a different scale.

Steph Curry’s recent struggles

Steph Curry has had to carry a lot of the load this season for the Golden State Warriors. The team has seen Klay Thompson’s production slip into more of a bench scorer.

Draymond Green missed extended time due to his suspension. Chris Paul has also missed time with injuries. Jonathan Kuminga has become a more reliable scorer but his rise took time.

Curry has also struggled with ankle injuries as well this season. He has returned and is slowly getting back to form.

He is shooting 33.3 percent from the 3-point line in March. He is averaging 21.8 points per game this month, by far his lowest scoring monthly production of the season. He still has time to boost those numbers.

Curry’s struggles came to a head when he scored four points in limited minutes when the Boston Celtics blew out the Warriors 140-88 earlier this month. Curry went 0-for-9 from downtown that day.

Steph Curry is shooting 40.0 percent from the field in six games this month. He shot below three percent in two different games during that stretch.

Golden State is sitting in tenth in the West at 35-32. They are one game behind the LA Lakers. They will need Steph Curry to get back to his usual MVP levels if they want to make it out of the play-in tournament.

The Warriors have a good chance to turn things around. Seven of their final 15 games are against teams that are lottery bound and will not be playing for playoff seeding.