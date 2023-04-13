Does Andrew Wiggins have a brother? NBA star's siblings explored

Andrew Wiggins has achieved a lot of success during his 9-year NBA career. The Golden State Warriors forward is one of the most reliable scorers in the league and he helped the team win the championship last year.

While many basketball fans are familiar with the success he's had on the court, not many of them know the details about his personal life. Andrew has an older brother, Nick Wiggins, who also played in the NBA.

Unlike his brother, Nick did not end up having a successful career in the prestigious basketball league. However, he's played for several teams overseas and has won the championship in Thailand.

Andrew Wiggins and his brother were both born in Canada

Both Andrew Wiggins and his brother were born in Toronto, Canada. Nick Wiggins was born on Feb. 4, 1991, while the Golden State Warriors star was born four years later on Feb. 23.

Mitchell Wiggins, their father, played six seasons in the NBA, while their mother was an All-American sprinter who won two silver medals at the 1984 Olympics. Due to this, it's no surprise that both Nick and Andrew Wiggins are very athletic.

Nick is a 6-foot-5 guard who played for three different college teams. He played two seasons for Wichita State, averaging 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Wiggins declared for the 2014 NBA draft, but went undrafted. His brother, on the other hand, was the first pick in the draft.

Since he wasn't able to get a roster spot in the NBA, Nick went to Germany to play for the Tigers Tubingen for one season. He returned to the United States after only 11 games with the German team and has mostly played in the Development League, now known as G League.

Andrew was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the draft, but was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 3-team deal that sent Kevin Love to Ohio. During Wiggins' sophomore season, the Timberwolves decided to sign his brother to a contract as well.

Nick Wiggins was somewhat familiar with the NBA as he had experience playing in the Development League as well as the Summer League. However, he did not make the regular-season roster as the Timberwolves cut him in October 2015, just a month after signing him.

After the NBA, Andrew Wiggins' older brother played professional basketball in a few more countries, including Canada, Argentina and Thailand. He became the Thailand Super League champion in 2019.

