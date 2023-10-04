Does James Harden have tattoos? Lesser known details about The Beard

James Harden is one of those basketball stars who has no ink on his body. While some players have tattooed up to the fullest, the Philadelphia 76ers guard is one of those who joins the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, and Klay Thompson to not have a single tattoo on his frame. What he does boast of is an iconic beard that's also seen him famously nicknamed 'The Beard'.

Quite simply, tattoos are used as symbols, but for Harden, it's his signature beard that has cemented itself in the NBA lore. He doesn't have any tattoos and neither is there any inkling that he will get one in the near future. This, though, hasn't stopped fans from getting Harden inked on their bodies.

One of the fans got Harden's mugshot tattooed on his forearm, and there have been several iterations since. In fact, the former MVP also responded to a viral fan's post of a tattoo that looked just like the Philadelphia 76ers star, although later on, it was confirmed to be a version of Black Jesus.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Safe to say, if not for the crown of thorns, that image looks an awful lot like James Harden. As for Black Jesus, that nickname rightly belongs to Michael Jordan.

Lesser known facts about James Harden

Amid criticism about James Harden and his ongoing trade saga with the Philadelphia 76ers, the fact that he indeed is a brilliant playmaker and a bucket machine has taken a backseat. That he does his bit battling asthma makes it even more amazing. For those unaware, the 34-year-old has suffered with the condition since his college days.

Another interesting piece of trivia has to do with his calling card. 'The Beard' originated because of his aversion to barber shops and razor blades. And fun fact: He doesn't use beard oils, according to The Athletic.

To cap off, Harden may have adored Kobe Bryant in his formative years, but his idol happens to be former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili whom he played numerous times before the latter's retirement.

With or without the tattoos, Harden has been one of those unique players in the league known for his ability to change the games in a second. While he certainly is caught in a pickle at the time of writing, it doesn't change the fact that he will go down as one of the most incredible players in the NBA.