Does Kawhi Leonard smoke weed? NBA subreddit shares instances of Clippers star from high school

A recent NBA Reddit thread has taken off, with posters recounting stories from when they went to high school with NBA players like Kawhi Leonard. Of course, the stories should be taken with a grain of salt. Leonard was the subject of one story.

One poster alleged that Leonard enjoyed a bit of the devil’s lettuce during his high school years. One redditor said Leonard enjoyed a chill blunt at a high school party following a big upset win against local power Mater Dei. Leonard’s chill demeanor is no surprise given his current public personality.

Leonard always keeps a low profile. He has not revealed much about his personal life, habits, or hobbies during his NBA career.

Leonard was seen smoking big cigars in celebration of his NBA title with the Toronto Raptors during the team’s celebrations and victory parade. It was the most wild partying Leonard has done publicly.

During the team’s stop in Las Vegas during their celebration, a video surfaced of Leonard just sitting on a sofa while the team celebrated at a day club in Vegas. So him chilling on a couch following a big win in high school seems likely.

Stories from Kawhi Leonard and other NBA stars in high school

The Reddit post had plenty of other comments. Many shared alleged stories of other NBA stars during their high school days.

One poster said Ben Simmons almost never showed up to class while at Montverde Academy. He rarely plays in the NBA, so this story may add up.

Harrison Barnes got a lot of praise for his humble beginnings. Barnes was a star in Iowa high school basketball but never let the talent get to his head. One poster said he would even help neighbors shovel snow from their driveways.

NBA journeyman Wesley Matthews was nearly a two-sport star. One poster said the forward showed up to a track and field tryout once and toasted everyone while wearing a pair of baggy jeans.

LeBron James of course, was a prominent entity in high school. One poster who said his wife attended St. Vincent St Mary’s had some stories of James during his early career. They said he had to fight off groupies all the time, and he got a ton of attention from everyone in the school.

James somehow stayed humble and maintained a clean public image from then until now, more than 20 seasons in the NBA later. He is even still with his high school sweetheart, Savannah. The two are married with three children and maintain a happy family life, as one of the most powerful A-list couples in the country.

