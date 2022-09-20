Does Kevin Durant really have any children?

Kevin Durant is one of the most talented players in NBA history. Throughout his impressive 14-year career, the Brooklyn Nets forward has established a special place for himself in the history books. KD deserves significant praise with two championships, 12 All-Star selections, four scoring titles and numerous other accolades.

While NBA fans know almost everything about Durant's basketball skills, little is known about his personal life. Most fans know that Kevin Durant frequently uses Twitter, but they don't know anything else about his life off the court.

This article looks at Durant's personal life and reveals if he has any children.

Kevin Durant and children

The two-time NBA champion has been focused on basketball since entering the NBA in 2007. He has kept his personal life from the spotlight, and little is known about his relationships and family.

His mother, Wanda Durant, appeared in the media during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He reportedly dated Cassandra Anderson, a volleyball player. The Nets superstar also used to date Monica Wright, a former WNBA player, and was engaged to her.

DJarTT {the ‘D’ is silent} @HorcruxHipster Is Kevin Durant or Blake Griffin Lana Rhoades baby daddy?



Our latest episode is out now! Is Kevin Durant or Blake Griffin Lana Rhoades baby daddy?Our latest episode is out now! https://t.co/oRwnnOAWHG

Lately, there have been rumors of the four-time scoring champion going on a date with Lana Rhoades, an ex-adult film star. The father of Rhoades' child is allegedly a big-time NBA player.

Some have begun to speculate that Durant could be the father of Rhoades' child. The former adult star doesn't want to reveal the identity of the NBA player. We have no official confirmation regarding KD fathering any children. Despite many relationships, Kevin Durant has no children.

For now, the two-time NBA champion is focused on basketball and winning another title.

Until Lana Rhoades reveals the father's identity, rumors will continue.

Durant's future

Kevin Durant is coming off a strong individual season with the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Nets season was disappointing. The franchise had championship expectations, but the Boston Celtics defeated them in the first round, 4-0.

The sweep came after a few months of drama caused by Kyrie Irving and his refusal to get vaccinated. Ultimately, even the two-time NBA champion wanted to be traded to another team.

Jac Manuell @JacManuell I’m very intrigued to see how Ben Simmons fits alongside Durant and Irving.



Stylistically it should be seamless, here’s hoping for a relatively clean bill of health across the board so we can truly see the Nets at their best. I’m very intrigued to see how Ben Simmons fits alongside Durant and Irving.Stylistically it should be seamless, here’s hoping for a relatively clean bill of health across the board so we can truly see the Nets at their best. https://t.co/YnGJa2TBNG

Joe Tsai, the Nets owner, talked Durant into staying. However, his future with the team is still uncertain. Durant has four years left on his contract. It will be interesting to see if he can help the Nets have a deep playoff run.

