Does LeBron James have an official Threads account? All about NBA legend’s social media presence

Threads was officially launched on July 6. Thus far, LeBron James does not have an official account. That said, it might not be long until the social media king joins.

Threads is a new text-based micro-blogging app launched by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. It aims to create a new way for users to express ideas alongside Instagram's successful photo and video sharing. Users can seamlessly transition to Threads using their Instagram account. Users get an option to edit their profile while doing so.

LeBron James currently uses a bulk of social media platforms with some of the most prominent ones being Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

LeBron James has a stunning 159 million followers on Instagram. To put this into perspective, Steph Curry has 52.8 million followers and Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15.3 million. Even Drake can't match him, as he has 140 million.

LeBron James also has 52.6 million followers on Twitter. He is quite active on the platform and tweets about an array of topics.

LeBron James @KingJames will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Welp guess my bluewill be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Since Threads is similar to and primarily launched as a competitor to Twitter, James could soon be joining and would quickly gain a huge following.

Which NBA players have an official Threads account?

While LeBron James might not be on Threads yet, there are other NBA Players who have.

The most notable NBA players with an account are:

1) Stephen Curry: stephencurry30

2) Giannis Antetokounmpo: giannis_an34

3) Kyle Kuzma: kuz

4) Khris Middleton: k_mid22

5) Fred VanVleet: fredvanvleet

Thus far, not a whole lot of NBA players have made their way to the platform. However, given that it's barely been any time since the launch, a whole lot more players are certainly going to join Threads.

Among the NBA players who are currently on board, Steph Curry leads the way with 299,000 followers.

Curry posted a video on Threads of him playing golf. He captioned it:

"Figured I would show y'all how my days have been going lately. Prime golf season but we still getting that 🏀 in don't worry!"

For this post, Steph Curry got 6,118 likes and 482 replies in 7 hours.

