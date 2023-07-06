Does Magic Johnson have a yacht? Taking a closer look

NBA and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson ensures he lives his life lavishly after building an empire worth $620 million. Johnson is spending his summer with close friends and family in Europe on a luxurious yacht. It's become an annual event for Magic and Co. over the last few summers.

Magic Johnson doesn't own the yacht named Aquila. According to Super Yacht fan, Walmart heiress Ann Walton reportedly owns the vessel worth $150 million. It can be hired by interested parties for $1 million a week. The price is all worth it. The 'party boat' is 281 feet long, on which up to 12 guests can stay at a time. The sun deck has a jacuzzi, bar and massage room.

The yacht also accommodates a DJ, with an AV system, smoke machines and light shows, creating a nightclub atmosphere on the boat itself. There are six cabin rooms, a luxury bar, an 85-inch flat-screen cinema room and a fully equipped gym.

Johnson has hired it nearly every year since 2019. He's had his summer vacations with several of his high-profile celebrity friends at various destinations on Aquila. Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson headlined the list of guests at Magic's summer vacation on the superyacht.

Magic Johnson has maintained his larger-than-life personality through the years

Magic Johnson was responsible for restoring the NBA's interest among viewers with his loud personality. He enjoyed every moment on the court and off of it. Johnson debuted with the LA Lakers and played for the franchise throughout his career. LA became home for the kid from Detroit once he arrived there.

Magic's personality was such that he soon got accustomed to the LA life. The late Dr. Jerry Buss helped him tremendously with that. Buss also guided Johnson off the court and taught him the nuances of how to become a successful businessman.

Johnson learned and understood the tricks of the trade and has now created an empire worth $620 million, despite only making $40 million in NBA earnings. His business started with the Magic Johnson enterprises, which is still going strong, with the addition of several investments in other ventures.

Johnson ensured he made the most of it and continued his luxury-filled adventures like partying and vacationing on a $150-million superyacht every summer with his celebrity friends.

