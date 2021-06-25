Does Montrezl Harrell have a future with the LA Lakers after the 2020-21 NBA season?

The LA Lakers and their center Montrezl Harrell were both left frustrated after the side's first-round exit to the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The 27-year-old shocked many when he moved to the 'enemy' after having played for the LA Clippers for three seasons, becoming one of the most-feared Sixth men in the league.

But the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Despite continuing his efficiency on the offensive end, Harrell's importance plummeted after Vogel opted to use him for only 36 minutes across four of the six games against the Suns in the postseason.

Having signed a two-year deal with the LA Lakers, Montrezl Harrell could choose to opt in with his player option and return to the franchise or hit the free agency market. In this article, we will examine whether he has a future with the team or whether he should consider moving again.

What next for the LA Lakers' Montrezl Harrell?

Montrezl Harrell has a player option with the LA Lakers this summer

Bringing in Montrezl Harrell was considered a coup for the reigning champions prior to this season. The LA Lakers would get a spark-plug off the bench to grab points and rebounds while either of their stars rested.

That is certainly how it panned out as Harrell clocked up 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds on just 23 minutes per game. He finished sixth in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting and had the second-best offensive rating of his career.

However, his season with the LA Lakers ended in a bittersweet fashion as Montrezl Harrell was assigned to warm the bench rather than contribute off of it. Vogel reverted to his tactics from the bubble, whereby he would throw more defense at a problem rather than offense, bringing in Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond for extended minutes.

This failed to work, however, as the LA Lakers' ultimate problem in the series was their lack of scoring outlets. Now the question has risen as to where Harrell could land next year. He would certainly be a livewire for an otherwise underwhelming bench unit for the franchise. However, given the rollercoaster role he endured this campaign, there are lingering doubts as to whether either side would want a reunion next year to happen.

Where does that leave Montrezl Harrell and also, the LA Lakers? Although Harrell may not receive the kind of pay day he would have wanted should he enter free agency, there will be plenty of teams on the market for his signature.

Harrell can ignite a second-unit and thrives on weaker defensive sets when star players are rested. He is a physically-dominant presence in the paint who can grab almost ten rebounds per 36 minutes despite his undersized frame. Most importantly, he knows what he is good at and he sticks to it. He shot at over 60% from the field this year and can force his way to the line where he made over 70% of attempts.

What could let Montrezl Harrell down in the market is his defensive ability, which may be the deciding factor for the LA Lakers. He has a career-average defensive rating of 108 and was consistently targeted by the Phoenix Suns offense when he was on the floor. Any team who brings him in will have to forgive his defensive flaws and rely on his positive box +/-, which he has safely held for the last five years.

The Blazers relentlessly attacked Montrezl Harrell late in the fourth to hold onto their lead over the Lakers.



It didn't go well for Trez... pic.twitter.com/3WoDqS2i36 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 29, 2020

Although we may not see Montrezl Harrell back in a purple and gold jersey next season, there is no doubt that playoff contenders will be looking to swoop in if he enters the market.

