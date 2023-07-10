After all the hype since last season, Victor Wembanyama is finally in the NBA and is participating in this year's Summer League. While his performances in Las Vegas haven't exactly been what everyone had hoped for, we'd like to give the rookie the benefit of the doubt considering how well he's performed before entering the league.

Given all the hullabaloo surrounding him before getting drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, one might wonder if Victor Wembanyama already has a shoe deal. Sources confirm that Wembanyama was already signed with Nike since he went pro in the French league. His multi-year contract will remain effective now that he's playing in the NBA.

As for his signature shoe, there's yet to be any announcement regarding that. If "Wemby" performs spectacularly this season, then chances are he'll get his first signature shoe in no time.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula CAN CONFIRM: #1 pick Victor Wembanyama is already officially signed to Nike.



How has Victor Wembanyama performed in the NBA Summer League debut?

During his most awaited NBA debut, Victor Wembanyama didn't exactly perform the way everyone expected him to. While he was able to use his size to his advantage on defense, the French giant struggled to provide any offensive output throughout the night.

In his first NBA Summer League match against the Charlotte Hornets, Wembanyama put up only nine points and shot 15.4% overall. Big yikes for someone people claimed to be the best first-overall pick in league history. Fortunately for "Wemby," he has many more games to redeem himself and show the world why he was the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Despite his lackluster offensive performance, Victor Wembanyama made up for it on the defensive end of the court. The towering 7-foot-5 rookie swatted every shot that came his way by blocking a total of five shots.

Wembanyama didn't make it easy for players to score over him. He was also able to secure eight boards, which isn't really all that impressive but still efficient.

With his first Summer League game in the record books, "Wemby" needs to figure out ways to make adjustments to his game in the NBA. Hopefully, his dominance will come around as the competition progresses.

