“Does wine and tequila count in nutrition?” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James has to be careful about his body, says it’ll only get harder

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back on track for the upcoming NBA season. After entering the year with high hopes, the Lakers finished a disastrous 33-49. Heading into the offseason, there's been plenty of questions surrounding the future of the Lakers and James.

While James is expected to play his 20th season in Los Angeles, injuries have piled up over the recent years. Although James put up impressive production last year at the age of 37, he still only played 56 games.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said that as James ages, he's going to need to make sure to watch his health carefully.

"I'm gonna give LeBron my two cents worth of warning," Bayless said. "The older you get, the harder you have to work out to stay in shape. He's going to have to go harder. You gotta watch closer and closer what you put in your body. ... Does wine and tequila count in nutrition?

"You've got to be careful. ... The longer you go, if you want to have staying power, you got to be very moderate in your intake. I hope he is. It won't get easier. It'll only get harder."

Big offseason for LeBron James and the LA Lakers

With LeBron James seeing his injuries pile up over recent years, it's going to be fascinating to see what sort of season the superstar forward can have in 2022-23. James showed this year he still has the ability to play at an elite level.

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 #LakeShow So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛

Throughout the season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4%.

The Lakers have the talent to contend for the playoffs, but they will need to make some drastic changes if they want to have a chance for an NBA championship.

In James' four seasons in Los Angeles, he has missed more time than ever before in his career.

James played in 55 of 82 games in his first season, when the Lakers missed the playoffs, in 2018-19. He played in 67 of 71 games as Los Angeles won the NBA championship in the bubble in 2020. Last season, he played a career-low 45 games out of 72.

The Lakers have missed the playoffs in seven of the past nine seasons, the worst stretch in franchise history.

