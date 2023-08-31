Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico FIBA World Cup 2023, September 1: Date, time, where to watch and live stream details

It’s the Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico in a crucial battle in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Dominican Republic takes on their Caribbean rivals Puerto Rico as they try to stay unbeaten in the tournament.

The game should be a tough contest given the team’s familiarity with each other. It will be a clash of styles.

The DR plays tough defense and has operated at a slower pace so far in the World Cup, while Puerto Rico succeeds at a faster pace. Both of their wins came with an offensive approach as they scored more than 100 points in each win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DR has won games with half-court offense and stifling defense on the other end. If they can play at their slower pace, Puerto Rico may struggle to pull off the win.

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico Game Details

Date: September 1

Time: 8 am ET

Venue: Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, The Philippines

Both teams have already played in this arena. Towns will be the biggest star and could get the neutral fans on the side of the DR.

Towns has played to his All-Star level in the past two games. He put up 24 points in the win against Italy. He followed it up with 26 points against the hometown team, the Philippines.

Expand Tweet

Where to Watch

In the United States, the game will be streamed on ESPN+, which needs a subscription. The monthly fee for the streaming service is $9.99.

The game will also be available with a Courtside 1891 account on FIBA's official streaming site. The game will be broadcast on One Sports+ in the host country.

What to expect in the game

The Dominican Republic should be able to control the pace in this one. They are favored by -10.5 in this one. The oddsmakers expect a bit of a higher-scoring game with the total set at 172.

Expand Tweet

The Dominican Republic will be able to stay perfect by slowing the pace of the game. They need to keep the Puerto Rican squad from getting out on the fast break.

Towns should have a huge game as the Puerto Rico defense has struggled a bit in the World Cup. He is a mismatch against anyone on the Puerto Rico roster.

A win for the DR would likely lock them up for a spot in the quarterfinals. They will have a much tougher matchup against Serbia in the second game of this round on Sunday. Puerto Rico will have a winnable game against Italy on Sunday.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)