“Don’t ever judge LeBron a 100% on his words, judge him on his actions” - Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James would like to play with Luka Doncic

Despite not yielding rewards, LeBron James has played a key role in the LA Lakers' recruitment process. He has worked closely with the front office on deciding who the franchise recruits into the team.

His request for Anthony Davis led to them winning the 2019-20 NBA championship title after defeating the Miami Heat in a 6-game series. However, his selection and eventual signing of Russell Westbrook has been anything but a success as the Lakers have lost their chance to make it to the play-in tournament.

"The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. ... He's drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star." @WindhorstESPN says to keep the idea of LeBron and Luka teaming up in your back pocket

On ESPN's Get Up show, NBA reporter Brian Windhorst reacted to James' earlier comment on wanting to play alongside Steph Curry. He stated that LeBron James should not be judged by his words but by his actions. Windhorst shared that if there was anybody the 4-time champion would realistically like to play with, it would be Luka Doncic.

"He talked about how much he admires Luka Doncic and that is something you should put in your back pocket." Windhorst said. "Don't ever judge LeBron a 100% on his words, judge him on his actions. The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people, is who he drafts in his All-Star draft."

"He has drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star. He tried to recruit Luka Doncic to his brand within Nike a few years ago, Luka picked the Jordan brand instead. He, I think will also like to play Luka."

LeBron James shares his desire to play alongside Steph Curry

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles in front of LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 124-116 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

On the latest episode of LeBron James' "The Shop," the LA Lakers forward is joined by American businessman Steve Stoute, WNBA player A'ja Wilson, rappers Rick Ross and Gunna. James spoke about a player he would love to play with in the NBA and it came as no surprise when he mentioned Steph Curry.

LeBron James was asked on 'The Shop' who he would like to play with in the NBA.



His first response: Bronny.



His second response?



His first response: Bronny.

His second response?

"In today's game… Steph Curry."

He shared with certainty that the eldest of the Curry brothers was the one, reinstating his admiration for him. He went on to talk about how difficult it is to guard the Warriors point guard, and teased that one must guard immediately he gets out of bed.

"Steph Curry's the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today's game," James said. "I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena... You might wanna guard him when he get out of the bed. Swear to god. He's serious."

