“Don’t get it messed up, Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen” - Darvin Ham believes Russell Westbrook has a lot left in the tank, says he doesn’t know why people tend to write Russ off

The LA Lakers' decision as it pertains to Russell Westbrook is yet to be made public as fans and analysts await. With most calling for his trade away from the team, a few want the guard to get another chance with the Lakers.

From the looks of things, newly appointed coach of the Lakers, Darvin Ham, is seemingly a fan of the nine-time All-Star. In his presser, Ham, alongside Rob Pelinka, shared his plans for the upcoming season.

Amongst the many issues addressed, Ham spoke about Russell Westbrook. He praised him and stated that "there's still a ton left in that tank," hinting that the triple-double leader will remain with the Lakers.

The idea of people writing Russ off was lost on him. He declared that the two-time scoring champion is one of the best players in the league.

"Don't get it messed up," Ham stated. "Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen. There's still a ton left in that tank. I don't know why people tend to try to write him off."

He has made it public that the team will be centered around Anthony Davis as he intends to build the team off defense. He revealed that he had shared some great talks with Westbrook and that the keyword of the conversation was sacrifice.

What will Russell Westbrook offer the LA Lakers in the upcoming season?

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers handles the ball.

Every indication points to Russell Westbrook remaining on the LA Lakers roster. Westbrook will have all eyes affixed on him in the upcoming season, hoping he slips up to prove their point.

The pressure to succeed with the Lakers will be greater than ever for the 2017 MVP. He will be looking to repay Darvin Ham for his trust in him. An early start in the gym should aid in building the much-needed chemistry within the roster.

The energy in the Lakers' backroom seemed to be high. Ham shared that he wanted to commence training camp the day after meeting with LeBron James and company.

In the press conference, one can deduce that Ham might have Westbrook come off the bench on a few occasions. "Mr. Triple Double" will certainly be required to sacrifice for the team while he works his way back up to performing at the highest level.

