"Don't think for one second that James Harden likes the nonsense that's going on in Brooklyn" - Stephen A Smith on Kyrie Irving's questionable decision to remain unvaccinated

Nine-time All-Star James Harden got his wish last season as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets to play alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in a once-in-a-lifetime big three which featured three MVP-caliber superstars in their prime.

Harden had a brilliant season for the Nets, where he nearly averaged a triple-double with 24.6 points, 10.9 assists and 8.5 rebounds despite playing only 36 games. The Nets, unfortunately, did not see the full potential of their big three, with them hardly playing ten games together as either Harden, Durant or Irving were injured at some point.

The 2021-22 season was dubbed to be the season where we could finally see the Nets All-Stars take the court together, but Kyrie Irving's refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine has jeopardized that plan due to New York's COVID mandates.

Stephen A. Smith has been a vocal critic of Kyrie's reluctance to take the vaccine and how it might affect Harden and Durant. Smith, known for his outrageous takes, came down heavily on Kyrie's decision. While speaking on First Take, Stephen A said:

Don't think for one second that James Harden likes the nonsense that's going on in Brooklyn. ... James Harden deserves better than the nonsense Kyrie Irving is putting this franchise through!

James Harden is yet to win an NBA Championship despite having a Hall-of-Fame resume and this year would have been the ideal opportunity for "The Beard" to win an NBA title with Durant and Irving. However, Irving's refusal to get the vaccine and be available to his teammates has put that plan on hold for now, since he is a key part of the Nets and Harden's championship aspirations.

Will James Harden and Kyrie Irving be able to win a championship together this season?

James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

James Harden has a chance to create history with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as the trio leads the Nets to their first NBA championship, cementing their legacies in Brooklyn. We have never seen an MVP caliber trio with each having the capability to be the top scorer in the league. Questions over their fit were resolved last season as James Harden became more of a facilitator than a scorer, allowing Irving and Durant to flourish in their roles.

With their on-court problems looking likely to be resolved, the Nets seem like they could finally accomplish what they set out to do when they traded for Harden. However, Kyrie Irving's refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine has stopped those plans in their tracks and piled the pressure on Durant and Harden to stay healthy and carry the Nets to the playoffs while Irving misses time due to New York's COVID mandates.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden said he wants Kyrie Irving to be a part of the team and adds he’s a huge part of what makes them scary. Hasn’t spoken to him on the vaccine, but would like to see the situation resolved. Irving has his support. James Harden said he wants Kyrie Irving to be a part of the team and adds he’s a huge part of what makes them scary. Hasn’t spoken to him on the vaccine, but would like to see the situation resolved. Irving has his support.

It would be interesting to see how long James Harden and Kevin Durant stay supportive of Kyrie Irving before they lose patience. The Nets still have a chance to win a championship without Kyrie, but the probability seems a lot less.

