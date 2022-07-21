“Don’t you wanna build your own house?” - Shannon Sharpe questions Kevin Durant over his desire to always go to a readymade team

Kevin Durant’s inability to build his own team was questioned by Shannon Sharpe, who criticized the superstar for always needing a "readymade" team.

The analyst asked:

“Don’t you wanna build your own house?”

After leaving Oklahoma City for the Warriors to win two championships, a narrative developed around Kevin Durant -- he could not do it alone.

Many claimed his success was only because he had Steph Curry and Klay Thompson alongside him. If not for that, the rings never would have come.

Durant moved on to Brooklyn in an attempt to start his own squad and disprove that narrative.

Three years have passed since that move. Durant has yet to make impactful playoff moves with the Nets. As a result, he has requested a trade.

With this request, the narrative of Kevin Durant needing other stars quickly arose again. After three seasons with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, they had nothing to show for it. James Harden proved much the same and left for a more desirable squad.

Durant did not maintain Brooklyn as a desirable spot for stars to come and reap success. Instead, he fueled an old narrative that hurt his career more than anything.

The superstar is capable of holding his own, or so it seems. As one of the best shooters the game has ever seen, Durant deploys an elite level of offense. Unfortunately, he has not found the chemistry needed to accent that.

Kyrie Irving and KD were supposed to be one of the most lethal duos in league history. That pairing has ended in disappointment. The two are now looking to separate with little comments from either side.

Sharpe’s question stands tall. Why would Durant not want to build his own house? The Brooklyn experiment may have been a knock at his confidence but nothing great comes quickly.

What kind of team does Kevin Durant want to join?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

LeBron James is the only player to have won championships on every squad he has played for. In the entire history of the league, there stands one player. Even Kevin Durant is going to need a little help.

Simply put, it was unfortunate that it did not come in Brooklyn. The organization is under fresh reform with Steve Nash in his first position under head coach. There could be a lot more going on that the public does not see.

Durant may not even want a "readymade" team. He may just want a reliable organization, which he does deserve.

