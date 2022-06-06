×
“Donovan Mitchell come on down”, “Lakers got their guy for 2023”, “Supervillain origin story” - Fans mock the Utah Jazz and the LA Lakers after Quin Snyder resigns as head coach of the Jazz

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.
Charles Eluemuno
Modified Jun 06, 2022 05:29 AM IST

The shade directed at the LA Lakers is unending. The news of Quin Snyder stepping down as the Utah Jazz's head coach has fans mocking the Lakers for signing Darvin Ham as head coach.

It is doubly frustrating for Lakers fans, seeing as reports of Snyder stepping down came shortly after they officially announced Ham. To many, Snyder would have been a better candidate to lead the purple and gold to glory.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley does not believe Ham will get the job done. His point of argument is that the team will not be any good if the coach is the same age as the players.

The report of Snyder's resignation was made public by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA insider, via his Twitter account, said:

"Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN."
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN.

Fans have taken to social media and Reddit to mock the Lakers and the Jazz. For the Lakers, fans believed they rushed their decision to sign Ham, pointing out that they missed out on a more experienced coach.

Others have outrightly taken a dig at Snyder, saying he looks like a cartoon villain.

However, some believe it is time for Donovan Mitchell to leave the Jazz. A Heat fan is calling for him, while another Reddit user believes he will publicly demand to leave the franchise.

I wonder if Vogel lands in Utah.

Has a team ever hired another team's general manager to be their head coach? Asking for a friend.

The reports were confirmed by the franchise on June 5. Snyder had an incredible eight-year run with the team, but his failures in the playoffs played a role in this decision.

In 2021, they failed to defeat a significantly depleted LA Clippers roster in the Western Conference semifinals. They had another dismal showing in the 2022 playoffs, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

Quin Snyder was reportedly not interested in coaching the LA Lakers

Quinn Snyder was reportedly not interested in coaching the LA Lakers.
Since the Lakers were in the market for a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel, several names were thrown around. Rumors had it that they were interested in Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder and Darvin Ham.

However, the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike and Broderick Turner reported that Snyder was not interested in going to LA. While he was a potential target, the Lakers could not make a move for him as he was still an active head coach.

Meanwhile, NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Snyder might be Gregg Popovich's successor with the San Antonio Spurs. Via his Twitter page, he said:

"Utah makes it official and says Quin Snyder is leaving his post as Jazz coach.
"Snyder is widely expected to take a season off and then become one of the NBA’s most coveted coach candidates… and, as we’ve been writing since March, potentially Pop’s successor in San Antonio."
Utah makes it official and says Quin Snyder is leaving his post as Jazz coach. Snyder is widely expected to take a season off and then become one of the NBA’s most coveted coach candidates … and, as we’ve been writing since March, potentially Pop’s successor in San Antonio. twitter.com/howardbeck/sta…

While there is no confirmation on that, Snyder remains available for any team interested in acquiring his services. He left Utah with a .585 (372-264) win-loss record.

Edited by Adam Dickson

